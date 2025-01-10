Brooke USA Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Lexington, KY (January 10, 2025) – Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA), the leading US-based equine charity focused on alleviating the suffering of working horses, donkeys and mules and those who depend on them for survival worldwide and right here in the United States, launches a full year of celebrations incorporating its 10th Anniversary into all programmed activities.

The theme for all festivities is “A Year of Gratitude” when Brooke USA pays tribute and acknowledges the contributions of supporters across the country who have been a part of the organization’s yearly growth, including the most recent attainment of $2 million in revenue. The highlight of these recognitions are Brooke USA’s 10 Strengthening Pillars, friends and contributors who have made the organization successful over the last 10 years and who have donated their time, talent and treasure to help Brooke USA advance its mission and fund programs across vulnerable equine-dependent communities.

These individuals, foundations and corporations will be recognized at regional events across the country in Aiken, SC; Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX; Lexington, KY; Ocala, FL; Sacramento, CA; Southern Pines, NC; Tryon, NC, and Wellington, FL in the following categories:

Visionary Leaders (Members of the Board of Directors)

Philanthropic Stewards (Major donors)

Corporate Allies

Regional Trailblazers (Event chairs and organizers)

National Pacesetters (Program innovators)

Volunteer Partners

Sustaining Members (Brooke USA Guardians)

Legacy Thinkers (Brooke USA Dots)

Longstanding Donors (Contributors who have donated from the beginning)

Passionate Ambassadors (Riders and other top equestrians)

“During 2025, Brooke USA will take every opportunity to thank all those who have supported us in the past. Without them, we could not be celebrating this important milestone. We know that donors and friends are important because they provide the essential resources for Brooke USA to carry out our work and make a difference in the lives of others – humans and animals alike,” noted Dr. Jim Hamilton, Chairman of the Board of Brooke USA.

It is thanks to the vision of founder and now Chairman Emeritus, Dr. David Jones, that Brooke USA exists today. He knew that the 600 million people who depend on 100 million working horses, donkeys and mules could not be helped unless citizens of the United States rallied behind the cause. “Horses have been an important part of American life and culture since before the founding of the nation. With close to 7 million horses in the country and more than 4.6 million citizens involved in businesses related to equines, it was a natural synergy for Brooke USA to launch in the US,” explained Dr. Jones.

In June of 2015, HRH Queen Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall, traveled to the Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY to jumpstart Brooke USA’s work. During this inaugural event, The Queen encouraged those present to support the work which is pivotal to families as they put food on their tables and send their children to school. She added that these animals are suffering from exhaustion, malnutrition and disease because of poor health and welfare resources, and explained that it is only through everyone’s help that their lives can be improved.

Over the years, Brooke USA has undergone significant changes, mainly the addition of unique programming to its already existing international development approach, involving emergency aid during times of disaster such as floods, earthquakes and fires; farriery initiatives on Native American lands, and Bridge Grants in partnership with EQUUS Foundation for US-based equine organizations in desperate need of financial support.

Brooke USA also underwent several brand improvements – from a new name (Brooke USA Foundation) and a new logo to a new tagline (Empowering People. Empowering Equines). It has grown from one staff member to a staff of five, and its Board of Directors of 16 represents every corner of the country.

“We are committed to communicating effectively the tangible impact of our work by working with our global partners, including Brooke Action for Working Horses & Donkeys, our sister organization. Our goal is to develop strong program baselines, key indicators and continuous assessments that we can relay to our donors. We want them to know that their donation is making a difference in the lives of those who need it most,” stated Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA who also celebrates 10 years of employment by the organization in 2025.

Brooke USA welcomes constituent advice and ideas to be implemented in celebration of its 10th Anniversary; just email info@BrookeUSA.org. To learn more about local fundraising events, visit www.BrookeUSA/events.org and to stay abreast of all the happenings, be sure to subscribe to the Brooke USA e-newsletter at www.BrookeUSA.org/subscribe. To donate, visit www.BrookeUSA.org/donate.

###

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies. To learn more about Brooke USA, please visit www.BrookeUSA.org.

Media Contact:

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Kendall Bierer

561-309-9873

Kendall.Bierer@BrookeUSA.org