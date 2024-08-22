Equine Studies Online: Transforming Dreams through the Power of Education

Guelph, ON – Aug. 22, 2024. Dana Willett’s lifelong passion for horses transformed over many years, evolving into a dream both simple and profound. At an early age, Dana’s love for horses began with riding. She quickly became a “barn rat” as she put it, doing every chore possible in exchange for riding time on any available steed. Her childhood dream was to ride in the Olympics; but as many of us can appreciate, life has a way of redirecting our dreams. Yet, one dream remained.

“My family would tell you whenever talking about dreams, that mine was consistent: I just wanted a horse in my backyard,” recalls Dana. She sought out a single riding lesson at the Los Angeles Equestrian Centre and learned of their ‘working student’ program. “That chapter was a game changer for me,” says Dana, “as my focus was more on caring for horses than competing.”

Later in life, Dana wanted to tackle this nagging dream, which included finding a property and discovering all that she did not know. Her desire to provide a sanctuary for horses in need led her to Colorado Horse Rescue, where she realized she needed more education to truly make a difference. Her search for the best university equine education led her to the Equine Studies Online programs at the University of Guelph (U of G).

At work, Dana cares for a herd of 60 horses, with many different health circumstances and euthanasia decisions. A passion for senior horse care became her focus throughout her coursework and she noted several important takeaways from the courses offered within her program; more specifically, the topics of emergency and estate planning in Management of the Equine Environment made an impression on Dana. Other course highlights included:

“My instructors have been phenomenal,” emphasizes Dana. “I am still in touch with many, as we are peers and colleagues. The resources shared through the courses are of the highest quality, and I have become an expert in identifying quality research and resource materials. All my teachers are current with industry standards, active in their careers, and inspirational in their leadership. I only wish I could meet them in person, and have face to face discussions! I am so grateful for the quality of this education I’ve received.”

With the knowledge gained from the U of G, Dana has continued to care for horses, including the elderly ones on her own property. “In the last four years, I have cared for five elderly horses on my small property, two at a time, and focused on quality of life. I call it ‘hospice for horses,’ and I have been fortunate enough to work alongside renowned veterinarian Dr. Bruce Connally, who has written a book on euthanasia practices.”

Dana’s dedication to horse care is a testament to the transformative power of education. The University of Guelph’s Equine Studies Online program has not only empowered her to fulfill her dream but also to set an example for others. Through her work at Colorado Horse Rescue, she emphasizes her commitment to sharing her knowledge with visitors and volunteers, circulating best practices, and fostering responsibility. This dedicated approach to her work allows Dana to continue to make a difference and embody the values and education she received from the University of Guelph.

Fall 2024 Equine Studies Online courses are open for registration and begin on Monday, September 9, 2024.

In the month of September, Equine Guelph promotes Senior Horse Education, increasing awareness of ways caregivers can be the best advocates for the health and welfare of their senior equines. Check out our free interactive healthcare tool – Senior Horse Challenge (http://www.thehorseportal.ca/SeniorHorseTool)

Story weblink: https://thehorseportal.ca/2024/08/equine-studies-online-transforming-dreams-through-the-power-of-education/

Photo Caption: Through Equine Guelph’s online courses Dana turned her passion for horses into a way to help senior equines

Posted in: