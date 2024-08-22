A True-Story Feature Documentary by Marilyn Swick

Marilyn Swick, a long standing AQHA/NSBA member, and multiple award-winning director, producer, screenwriter, SAG-AFTRA actor, and ASCAP songwriter and producer, is proud to share that she is directing and writing a new feature film, My Life Between The Reins. It is a true story documentary of a young girl with cerebral palsy and her equestrian journey through adulthood, facing challenges with the help of her family, faith, and determination to follow her goals and dreams. Paige’s lifelong motto has been, “I am not disabled, just inconvenienced.”

Paige was born with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck five times; the physician told her parents she may never walk or talk. For more than 40 years, Paige has not only walked but trotted and loped her way to multiple award-winning performances at the AQHA shows under the direction of Kevin Dukes. With an ever-present smile, she embodies resilience, courage, faith, and unwavering hope, truly inspiring all who know her.

“When I met Paige and her super-mom, Susie, I knew I had to share her inspirational story,” says Marilyn. “Currently in production, we invite you to visit our links below and join our journey to bring this inspirational film from script to screen and distribution options.”

This film follows Marilyn’s very successful mermaid destiny film, Ocean Child, which has just completed its year on the film festival circuit. We are thrilled to share that it finished with a total of 71 wins and 14 nominations.

If you have an equine story that you would like to bring from script to screen, please reach out to Marilyn at marilynswick@gmail.com.

Please follow our journey with Paige’s film via the below links.

Links to My Life Between The Reins:

About Marilyn Swick

Content Creator – Filmmaker – Screenwriter – Equine Journalist

SAG-AFTRA Actor – ASCAP Songwriter – AQHA World Champion

Pleasure Driving – Hunter Under Saddle – Hunt Seat Equitation

Media Contact:

Sleep On It Productions

MarilynSwick@gmail.com

832-573-2217

http://www.imdb.me/marilynswick