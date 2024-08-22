A New Competition Is Coming to Equine Affaire!

Watch horses and riders shine in Massachusetts.

LONDON, OH, August 22, 2024 – Do you remember what it felt like the first time you met a horse in person? What about the first time you saw a rare breed — or the first time you met the breed that would become part of your life forever? Meeting horses at Equine Affaire has served as the start of a love affair for tens of thousands of equestrians over the past twenty-six years. We can’t wait to kickstart even more horse-human relationships this fall with our outstanding breed exhibits and the Breed Bonanza, a brand-new competition coming to Equine Affaire in Massachusetts.

Debuting on Sunday, November 10, in the US Equestrian Coliseum at the Eastern States Exposition, the Breed Bonanza is a unique under-saddle class designed to highlight horses from across the industry. Sponsored by Blue Seal, the class will be open to all breeds and disciplines, with the winner selected based on the quality of gaits, horsemanship, and turnout. Our judging panel – consisting of a breeder, a horse show judge, and a professional trainer – will be looking for the standout horse and rider combination who epitomizes the cream of the crop. It will be the perfect opportunity for horses and riders of all types, shapes, breeds, and disciplines to shine, and for one lucky adult winner and one lucky youth winner to become the inaugural Breed Bonanza Champions!

Equine Affaire is accepting entries for the Breed Bonanza until September 6. To apply, visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-compete/mass-breed-bonanza/ to download an application, review the rules, and more. The competition will feature one section for adult riders and one for youth riders, ages 12-18. Exhibitors in our Breed Pavilion receive one complimentary entry, which means our attendees will enjoy the chance to watch some of the very same horses they’ll meet over the course of the event strut their stuff in the class on Sunday.

And speaking of meeting horses, the Breed Pavilion and the Horse and Farm Exhibits at Equine Affaire will be open Thursday, November 7, through Sunday, November 10, at the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, Massachusetts. Hundreds of horses representing dozens of different breeds will be on site to populate these exhibits. Their owners and breed representatives will be right alongside them, ready to teach and share about what makes each breed so special and unique. Under saddle demonstrations of the breeds featured in the Breed Pavilion will also be conducted throughout the weekend in the main clinic arenas, which means attendees can develop a new appreciation for the conformation, characteristics, and aptitudes of horses of different breeds and types.

The Breed Pavilion will be located in the Stroh Building, while the Horse & Farm Exhibits will be housed in C-Barn. The Horse & Farm Exhibits are the perfect place to meet horses and people from local farms, learn about stallions standing at stud, and meet horses for sale – as well as horses up for adoption! The Adoption Affaire will take place during the event, featuring dozens of healthy, adoptable horses from various breeds, disciplines, types, and ages. The adoptable horses will be presented by ASPCA Right Horse representatives or by representatives from many local horse shelters, sanctuaries, and rescues, who work year-round to find forever homes for horses and donkeys in need. If you’ve ever been curious about New England rescues and sanctuaries, the Horse & Farm Exhibits are the place to visit and learn about how to support the important work of these organizations. Looking to meet your next right horse? Consider adoption at Equine Affaire! Information about adoptable horses will be available a week or two prior to the event via our website and social media channels, but the best way to meet your new best friend is by attending the event in person!

If you’re interested in exhibiting your horses at Equine Affaire, visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-breed-exhibits/mass-breed-pavilions/ or https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-exhibit/mass-breed-exhibits/mass-horse-farm-exhibits/. For questions, email Jessica Feasel, our horse exhibits coordinator, at jfeasel@equineaffaire.com.

Tickets are on sale now for Equine Affaire, North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering. The event will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA, on November 7-10, 2024. Hours for the expo are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Tickets to Equine Affaire are $18/day for adults or $55 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $10/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Admission includes access to the trade show, all theme pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations. To purchase your tickets, visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-tickets/ or download the Western Edge app and utilize the Equine Affaire portal.

Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking. Single-day parking passes and four-day parking passes can be purchased at the gates upon arrival. You can also purchase a four-day parking pass in advance by visiting https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-locationevent-hours/. Information about host hotels and additional information are available on equineaffaire.com.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors, including Equine Medical & Surgical Associates; US Equestrian; GGT Footing; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; LRP Matting; Pro Earth Animal Health; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Custom Equine Nutrition; Blue Seal; Chewy; and Boot Barn. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg, Marketing Coordinator

Equine Affaire, Inc.

Phone: (740) 845-0085 ext. 103

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com

www.equineaffaire.com

*Pictures Available Upon Request