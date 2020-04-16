AHP and Zoetis Announce the Finalists for the 2020 Equine Industry Vision Award

The Equine Industry Vision Award (EIVA) recognizes ingenuity and service as well as the benefit to the equine industry by inspiring these qualities in others. American Horse Publications partnered with Zoetis (formerly Pfizer Animal Health) to develop the award in 2001.

Every year since 2002, the award has been presented to an individual or organization that exemplifies outstanding visionary achievement or sustained contributions that have made a profound impact on the equine industry.

The 19th Equine Industry Vision Award winner will be announced on May 29 in a video presentation rather than at the 2020 AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, which was cancelled due to the global pandemic.

“The recognition of the Equine Industry Vision Award winner is important to AHP members and the equine media industry,” says Chris Brune, AHP Executive Director. “While we are disappointed that the in-person presentation will not be held, I know AHP members will spread the good news through their media outlets.”

“Zoetis is proud to continue to sponsor the Equine Industry Vision Award that recognizes those who have made a profound impact on the equine industry,” says Jeannie Jeffery, Vice President of the Zoetis U.S. Equine business.

The six members of the EIVA Committee reviewed the nominations and narrowed the list of 12 nominees to 4 finalists. The recipient will receive the EIVA Trophy created by master artisan Peter Wayne Yenawine.

One of the following four finalists will be named the 2020 Equine Industry Vision Award Winner:

Breyer Horses , a company that creates realistic model horse replicas of horse breeds and heroes of the equine world and introduces children into the world of horses.

, a company that creates realistic model horse replicas of horse breeds and heroes of the equine world and introduces children into the world of horses. Roxane Durant , co-founder and Executive Director of the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA). IEA was organized to promote and improve the quality of equestrian competition and instruction available to middle and secondary school students in grades 4 - 12 and is open to public and private schools and barn teams.

, co-founder and Executive Director of the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA). IEA was organized to promote and improve the quality of equestrian competition and instruction available to middle and secondary school students in grades 4 - 12 and is open to public and private schools and barn teams. Monty Roberts , founder, Flag Is Up Farms and Join-Up International, internationally known horseman committed to improving the traditional ways of treating not only animals but also the people around horses.

, founder, Flag Is Up Farms and Join-Up International, internationally known horseman committed to improving the traditional ways of treating not only animals but also the people around horses. Barbra Schulte, CEO and President of the Center for Equestrian Performance, Inc. Schulte is a trainer, author, clinician, and personal performance coach, helping riders to overcome challenges.

The EIVA is judged on the nominees’ performance in relation to the achievement(s) cited and their demonstration of the following attributes and abilities: 1) The vision and innovation of a true pioneer; 2) Leadership, commitment, dedication and willingness to serve; 3) Original and effective ideas and/or products, services, programs; 4) High moral, ethical and professional standards. The AHP Board of Directors and a Zoetis representative voted to select the winner.

Previous recipients of the EIVA are Alexander Mackay-Smith in 2002, Don Burt in 2003, the American Quarter Horse Association in 2004, John Ryan Gaines in 2005, Stanley Bergstein in 2006, David O'Connor in 2007, Sally Swift in 2008, Charlotte Brailey Kneeland in 2009, John Nicholson in 2010, Robert E. Cacchione in 2011, Equine Land Conservation Resource in 2012, Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) in 2013, Patti Colbert in 2014, Gayle Ecker in 2015, Gary Carpenter in 2016, Sydney Knott in 2017, David Jones, DVM in 2018 and Tom Lenz, DVM in 2019.

About American Horse Publications

American Horse Publications unites equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students. The non-profit professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication to increase interest in the horse industry. The association celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

