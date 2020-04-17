Finalists in 2020 AHP Equine Media Awards Released
Live awards presentation in Lexington may be cancelled, but excellence in equine media stays strong
The release of the finalists in the Equine Media Awards is anticipated by AHP members every year. Of the 111 participants who entered their best material published in 2019, 70 moved forward to placing in the top five in one or more of the 56 classes in the 2020 AHP Equine Media Awards (EMA).
Held since 1976, the American Horse Publications (AHP) annual awards contest is a part of AHP’s 50-year history in equine media. It was back in 1975 that the American Horse Publications Graphic & Editorial Awards contest was developed. The first awards presentation was held on May 11, 1976 during an American Horse Council dinner in Washington, D.C. The winners of the Best Magazine division were: Walking Horse Report (less than 10,000); The Blood-Horse (10,000-25,000; and Hoof Beats (25,000 and over). In 1977, the Best Magazine Award was renamed to General Excellence Publication Award, the name still currently used.
In 2020, the AHP Equine Media Awards offered members an opportunity to be recognized for excellence in 56 equine media categories. This year’s competition had 731 entries compared to the 100 entries in 1976. Open to AHP members only, the EMA offer a Publishing Media Division for print or online publications and media professionals as well as a Business Division for equine-related businesses, nonprofit organizations, and colleges. Awards are placed first, second, third, or honorable mention based on the number of entries in the class. Every finalist is recognized for their achievement.
“Members love the awards ceremony where they are publicly recognized for their achievements and applauded by their peers,” says Chris Brune, Executive Director.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards live presentations scheduled for May 30 in Lexington, Kentucky during the 2020 AHP Equine Media Conference were cancelled. The results of the Equine Media Awards will be announced online on May 30, 2020 and a presentation video will be available to view the winning entries. Award plaques and certificates will be shipped to the winners.
The 2021 AHP Equine Media Awards for material published in 2020 will be held during the 2021 AHP Equine Media Conference scheduled for May 20-22 in Irving, Texas.
Congratulations to the following AHP members who are Equine Media Award finalists for 2020.
PUBLISHING MEDIA DIVISION FINALISTS
PUBLISHING MEDIA MEMBERS
- American Farriers Journal
- America's Horse
- Arabian Horse Times
- Barrel Horse News
- BloodHorse
- Canadian Horse Journal
- Chrome
- Covertside
- Dressage Today
- Driving Digest
- EquiManagement
- EQUUS
- Hoof Beats
- Hoofcare Publishing
- Horse & Rider
- Horse Illustrated
- Horse Network
- Keeneland Magazine
- Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred
- New Bridge Polo
- New York Horse
- NRHA Reiner
- Paint Horse Journal
- Practical Horseman
- Quarter Horse News
- Sidelines Magazine
- Speedhorse
- The American Quarter Horse Journal
- The Chronicle of the Horse
- The Horse: Your Guide to Equine Health Care
- The Team Roping Journal
- Thoroughbred Daily News
- Untacked
- US Equestrian
- USDF Connection
- USHJA In Stride
- Western Horseman
MEDIA PROFESSIONAL MEMBERS
- Jean Abernethy
- Jennifer Bryant
- Julie J. Bryant
- Liz Callar
- Julie I. Fershtman
- Tracy Gantz
- Douglas Lees
- Anett Mindermann
- Tenney Mudge
- Morgan Nati
- Katie Navarra
- Shelley Paulson
- Allison Armstrong Rehnborg
- Natalie Keller Reinert
- Patti Schofler
- Shawna Simmons
- Anna Sochocky
- Kara L. Stewart
- Suzanne Sylvester
- Lisa Wysocky
BUSINESS DIVISION FINALISTS
BUSINESS AND NON-PROFIT BUSINESS MEMBERS
- AIM Equine Network
- Central Garden & Pet
- Harness Horse Youth Foundation
- Kentucky Equine Research (KER)
- Monty Roberts JOIN UP International
- National Ranching Heritage Center
- National Reining Horse Association
- Purina Animal Nutrition
- Signal Theory
- SmartPak
- Straight Arrow Products, Inc.
- The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)
- US Equestrian Federation
For more information about becoming an AHP member, contact: Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com or visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.