Finalists in 2020 AHP Equine Media Awards Released

Live awards presentation in Lexington may be cancelled, but excellence in equine media stays strong

The release of the finalists in the Equine Media Awards is anticipated by AHP members every year. Of the 111 participants who entered their best material published in 2019, 70 moved forward to placing in the top five in one or more of the 56 classes in the 2020 AHP Equine Media Awards (EMA).

Held since 1976, the American Horse Publications (AHP) annual awards contest is a part of AHP’s 50-year history in equine media. It was back in 1975 that the American Horse Publications Graphic & Editorial Awards contest was developed. The first awards presentation was held on May 11, 1976 during an American Horse Council dinner in Washington, D.C. The winners of the Best Magazine division were: Walking Horse Report (less than 10,000); The Blood-Horse (10,000-25,000; and Hoof Beats (25,000 and over). In 1977, the Best Magazine Award was renamed to General Excellence Publication Award, the name still currently used.

In 2020, the AHP Equine Media Awards offered members an opportunity to be recognized for excellence in 56 equine media categories. This year’s competition had 731 entries compared to the 100 entries in 1976. Open to AHP members only, the EMA offer a Publishing Media Division for print or online publications and media professionals as well as a Business Division for equine-related businesses, nonprofit organizations, and colleges. Awards are placed first, second, third, or honorable mention based on the number of entries in the class. Every finalist is recognized for their achievement.

“Members love the awards ceremony where they are publicly recognized for their achievements and applauded by their peers,” says Chris Brune, Executive Director.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards live presentations scheduled for May 30 in Lexington, Kentucky during the 2020 AHP Equine Media Conference were cancelled. The results of the Equine Media Awards will be announced online on May 30, 2020 and a presentation video will be available to view the winning entries. Award plaques and certificates will be shipped to the winners.

The 2021 AHP Equine Media Awards for material published in 2020 will be held during the 2021 AHP Equine Media Conference scheduled for May 20-22 in Irving, Texas.

Congratulations to the following AHP members who are Equine Media Award finalists for 2020.

PUBLISHING MEDIA DIVISION FINALISTS

PUBLISHING MEDIA MEMBERS

American Farriers Journal

America's Horse

Arabian Horse Times

Barrel Horse News

BloodHorse

Canadian Horse Journal

Chrome

Covertside

Dressage Today

Driving Digest

EquiManagement

EQUUS

Hoof Beats

Hoofcare Publishing

Horse & Rider

Horse Illustrated

Horse Network

Keeneland Magazine

Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred

New Bridge Polo

New York Horse

NRHA Reiner

Paint Horse Journal

Practical Horseman

Quarter Horse News

Sidelines Magazine

Speedhorse

The American Quarter Horse Journal

The Chronicle of the Horse

The Horse: Your Guide to Equine Health Care

The Team Roping Journal

Thoroughbred Daily News

Untacked

US Equestrian

USDF Connection

USHJA In Stride

Western Horseman

MEDIA PROFESSIONAL MEMBERS

Jean Abernethy

Jennifer Bryant

Julie J. Bryant

Liz Callar

Julie I. Fershtman

Tracy Gantz

Douglas Lees

Anett Mindermann

Tenney Mudge

Morgan Nati

Katie Navarra

Shelley Paulson

Allison Armstrong Rehnborg

Natalie Keller Reinert

Patti Schofler

Shawna Simmons

Anna Sochocky

Kara L. Stewart

Suzanne Sylvester

Lisa Wysocky

BUSINESS DIVISION FINALISTS

BUSINESS AND NON-PROFIT BUSINESS MEMBERS

AIM Equine Network

Central Garden & Pet

Harness Horse Youth Foundation

Kentucky Equine Research (KER)

Monty Roberts JOIN UP International

National Ranching Heritage Center

National Reining Horse Association

Purina Animal Nutrition

Signal Theory

SmartPak

Straight Arrow Products, Inc.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)

US Equestrian Federation

For more information about becoming an AHP member, contact: Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com or visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

