Get Your Tickets to Equine Affair and Fantasia Today!

COLUMBUS, OH, December 4, 2025 – We’ve got a riddle for you: what’s big enough to change your equestrian lifestyle forever, but still small enough to fit inside a Christmas stocking? Tickets to Equine Affaire, that’s what! North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering is returning to the Ohio Expo Center on April 10-13, 2025, right alongside its signature musical celebration of the horse, Fantasia. But here’s the real news: tickets for both events are on sale today, December 4, as of 9 am Eastern Time!

Get ready to plan the horsey vacation of a lifetime for yourself, your family, and your barn besties! There’s no better place to celebrate your love of horses than Equine Affaire in Ohio, the expo of choice for more than thirty thousand equestrians every year – as well as the expo that has been elevating the equestrian experience for all since 1994. The 2025 Equine Affaire will feature a robust educational program designed to teach equestrians at all skill levels and from myriad disciplines.

Superstar trainers and instructors Ryan Rose, Julie Goodnight, Cole Cameron, and Luke Reinbold will lead an all-star class of presenters, which will include coaches, instructors, trainers, veterinarians, authors, professional equestrian performers, judges, professors, equine bodyworkers, and other equine industry professionals. The staff of Equine Affaire is also proud to announce the return of “Cowtown in Cooper,” a two-day exploration of multiple cow-oriented disciplines that will take place in the Cooper Arena. Cowtown in Cooper is sponsored by Western Life Today.

In between bouts of learning, attendees will enjoy shopping the largest horse-related trade show in the Midwest; competing in or watching exciting competitions; engaging in fun and exciting interactive activities; learning and networking in specialty areas like the Breed Pavilion, the Horse & Farm Exhibits, and the Equine Fundamentals Forum; meeting horses for sale and adoption; and lots more. This year’s event will also feature the brand-new Breed Bonanza, an all-discipline competition designed to showcase the best of the breeds, and – drumroll, please – the inaugural Donkey Extravaganza! The first-ever Equine Affaire Donkey Extravaganza will consist of a special themed pavilion within the event devoted to everything about these long-eared equines, including live presentations and demonstrations, vendors, educational exhibits, opportunities to network with and learn from donkey organizations, and so much more.

Ready to get your tickets? You’ve got three ways to buy today:

Visit our website and purchase through our new ticketing partner’s online ticket portal! Western Edge is your pathway to easy, hassle-free ticket purchases for Equine Affaire. Here’s where to go: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/ohio-general-information/tickets/. Your tickets will be emailed directly to your inbox. Download the new Equine Affaire app and buy tickets straight from your phone! Download the Western Edge app for Android or iPhone for a free, easy, user-friendly experience purchasing your tickets to Equine Affaire and Fantasia. Once you’re finished buying your tickets, keep the app: it’s your very own insider’s guide to all things Equine Affaire, including a fun scavenger hunt. Check out Western Edge App here: https://www.westernedgeapp.com/. Call Western Edge at (833) 329-3277, Mon-Fri, 9 am to 5 pm ET to purchase over the phone. This is the best way to reserve special seating during Fantasia for individuals with disabilities. The friendly people at Western Edge can also help resolve any ticket issues, re-send your tickets, or assist you with app issues.

Equine Affaire acknowledges the generous support of its sponsors, including Rod’s, US Equestrian, Pro Earth Animal Health, Gibson Agri & Equine Insurance, Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, Western Life Today, and others. To learn more about Equine Affaire and stay up to date on everything related to Equine Affaire in Ohio, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg, Marketing Coordinator

Equine Affaire, Inc.

Phone: (740) 845-0085 ext. 103

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com

www.equineaffaire.com

*Pictures Available Upon Request

