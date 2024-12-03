The Path to a Career in the Equine Media Industry Begins Here

Apply for the 2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award and start paving the way to the career of your future.

Applications Due January 31, 2025

High school seniors and undergraduate college students under 25 are eligible to enter the 2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award. American Horse Publications will present two applicants with a travel award of $1,000 to attend the 2025 AHP Equine Media Conference in Dallas, Texas, May 15-17, 2025. The travel award winners also receive complimentary conference registration and student membership. All Student Award applicants will receive a free one-year membership to AHP. The finalists can attend educational sessions and network with equine media professionals and businesses.

A panel of media professionals interviews the finalists and selects the 2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award winner, announced during the conference. Equine Network, LLC presents cash awards to all finalists.

Student Award applicants are required to submit a completed application form plus additional required information via email by January 31, 2025. Eligible students may access guidelines and an application on the AHP website at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/2025-ahp-equine-media-student-award/.

AHP encourages high school, college, and graduate students under 25 to JOIN AHP for a yearly membership dues of $35. The AHP CAREERTRACK includes student internship opportunities and job listings AHP members offer. To share information with students who dream of a career on email media, download and share the one-sheet, Horses + Media = AHP.

For more information on AHP and its student programs, visit our website at www.americanhorsepubs.org or contact Christy Jenkins, AHP Associate Director, at christy.jenkins@easterassociates.com.

AHP (American Horse Publications) is a professional association of equine-related media, professionals, associations, and businesses. Established in 1970, AHP has promoted better relationships and communication within the equine media industry. Since 1993, the AHP Student Award program has continued to promote awareness of the career opportunities available to students.

Contact:

Christy Jenkins, Associate Director

American Horse Publications

(804) 822-0042

Email: christy.jenkins@easterassociates.com

www.americanhorsepubs.org

Posted in: