INFLUENCE THE NEXT GENERATION OF HORSE LOVERS: Exhibit your horse and farm at Equine Affaire!

COLUMBUS, OH, February 24, 2025 – Want to take part in encouraging the next generation to love and care for horses as passionately as you do? We’ve got a place for you to do just that at Equine Affaire! Bring your horses and exhibit them at Equine Affaire in Ohio, taking place April 10-13 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH. At North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering, the Breed Pavilion and Horse and Farm Exhibits are popular exhibits because they give our visitors the opportunity to go “nose-to-muzzle” with horses from all over the country and the world. Kids, families, and adults alike love to tour these exhibits and learn about the horses from friendly breed ambassadors and industry experts just like you. For many of our visitors, especially adults or children hailing from non-horsey backgrounds, the opportunity to learn about horses – let alone pet one — can feel like a miracle. Spread your love of horses to others this spring!

In addition to introducing new horse people to the industry, the Breed Pavilion and the Horse and Farm Exhibits are the perfect opportunity for you, as a horse owner or horse business owner, to connect with thousands of potential new customers and contacts in the industry. More than 30,000 horse lovers are expected to be in attendance this spring, and more than half of them own horses. Whether you own a business, are part of an association or organization, own a farm, stand a stallion, or have horses for sale, your brand belongs at Equine Affaire.

There are multiple ways to participate and promote yourself and your business, from using your stall fronts as decorative displays to sharing brochures and other literature to putting up photo displays, handing out business cards, and more. Best of all, exhibiting at Equine Affaire is an economical and fun way to expand your reach within the industry. Here’s how to participate!

Have a farm, stallion, or equine business? Choose a Horse & Farm Exhibit Stall! Prices are $165 for an in-line stall, $190 for an end-stall in the center aisle, or $220 for an end stall on an outer aisle. To participate in the Horse & Farm exhibits, exhibitors must commit to exhibiting for at least three days.

Regardless of position, all stalls are 10 x 10 stalls in the Gilligan Complex and come with:

· A listing of the stall number, farm name, horse breed, and phone number (or website) on equineaffaire.com before the event

· A listing of the above in the official event program

· One four-day admission ticket to Equine Affaire ($55 value)

· Tack stalls are available for an additional $115 each.

Are you looking for buyers for your horses, or are you an equine rescue or sanctuary hoping to place horses for adoption or expand the reach of your organization? Put those horses in front of tens of thousands of potential buyers or adopters with a For Sale stall or an Adoption Affaire stall. Many of our attendees come to Equine Affaire specifically to find their new best friend, so these stalls are the perfect way to market horses who need new homes. Prices are $165 for an in-line stall, $190 for an end-stall in the center aisle of the barn, and $220 for an end stall on an outer aisle of the barn. All stalls are 10 x 10 stalls in the Gilligan Complex, and include:

· A “For Sale” or “Adoption Affaire” sign to post on the stall

· A free listing on equineaffaire.com before the event

· A listing in the event program

· One four-day admission ticket to Equine Affaire ($55 value)

· The option to sign up to display your horse in one of two exciting Sale Horse

Showcase events during Equine Affaire

· If a horse sells early, you may substitute another horse!

· Tack stalls are available for an additional $115 each.

The Sale Horse Showcase events will take place on Thursday and Saturday afternoons in the US Equestrian Coliseum. Lead your sale horse or adoptee through the coliseum in front of crowds of interested attendees while our announcer shares details about your horse and how to get in contact with you. To find out how to sign up for a spot in the Sale Horse Showcases, contact Jessica Feasel at (740) 845-0085, ext. 112, or jfeasel@equineaffaire.com.

Are you part of a breed association or group, or do you own a rare breed of horse? Consider sharing your horses in the Breed Pavilion! The Breed Pavilion educates horse people about all breeds of horses and invites them to get involved with new breeds. Exhibit booths in the Breed Pavilion are specially designed portable 10’ x 10’ stalls set within exhibit booths, and each stall may be used to display up to four different horses each day, Thursday through Saturday, and up to three different horses on Sunday, which allows organizations to present multiple equine ambassadors throughout the event. For more information on how to get involved in the Breed Pavilion or to participate in a breed demonstration, please visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/exhibit/breed-exhibits/breed-pavilion/!

Have you heard about the brand-new Breed Bonanza? Sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, the Breed Bonanza is a unique under-saddle class designed to highlight horses from across the industry. The class will be open to all breeds and disciplines, with the winner selected based on the quality of gaits, horsemanship, and turnout. Our judging panel – consisting of a breeder, a horse show judge, and a professional trainer – will be looking for the standout horse and rider combination who epitomizes the cream of the crop. It will be the perfect opportunity for horses and riders of all types, shapes, breeds, and disciplines to shine, and for one lucky adult winner and one lucky youth winner to become the inaugural Breed Bonanza Champions! The application period for the Breed Bonanza has ended but make plans to attend and cheer on your fellow breed enthusiasts. The Breed Bonanza will take place on Sunday, April 13, at 11:30 am in the US Equestrian Arena during Equine Affaire.

If you’re interested in reserving your stalls at Equine Affaire in Ohio this spring, act quickly. Contact Jessica Feasel at (740) 845-0085, ext. 112, or jfeasel@equineaffaire.com, to learn more about how to get involved.

Want to attend Equine Affaire? Get your Fantasia tickets and Equine Affaire tickets and plan to spend the whole day (or weekend) immersed in the world of horses. General admission tickets to Equine Affaire are $18/day for adults or $55 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $10/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Enjoy unbridled access to the largest horse-related trade show in North America, multiple themed pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge, the brand-new Breed Bonanza and Donkey Extravaganza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, as well as a variety of immersive activities!

Equine Affaire acknowledges the generous support of its sponsors, including Rod’s, US Equestrian, Pro Earth Animal Health, Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, Western Life Today, LRP Matting, and others. To learn more about Equine Affaire and stay up to date on everything related to Equine Affaire in Ohio, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg, Marketing Coordinator

Equine Affaire, Inc.

Phone: (740) 845-0085 ext. 103

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com

