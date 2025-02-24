The Number One Equestrian Podcast is Coming To Wellington International!

The Plaidcast Live is in Wellington!

﻿Join host Piper Klemm, Publisher of The Plaid Horse at the Wellington Club at the Wellington International Showgrounds on February 25th for a discussion with special guests about equestrian sport.

Tickets are FREE and required for entry.

Don’t miss this chance to meet with fellow horse community members and join together for an evening of laughing and learning. Click here to get FREE tickets and reserve your spot now!

Details: Doors open to the Wellington Club at Wellington International at 3:30 PM, giving attendees time to settle in, connect, and network with special guests and the host. Grab a snack, visit the cash bar, and start conversations with fellow equestrians before the discussion begins.

The main event runs from 4:00–6:00 PM, featuring an engaging discussion on improving the sport. Hear insights, exchange ideas, and be part of a meaningful conversation with industry professionals and fellow enthusiasts.

All are welcome! Bring guests, meet new people, and share this invitation with your friends and family.

Address: 3400 Equestrian Club Drive Wellington, FL 33414

About The Plaidcast: The Plaidcast is a weekly horse show inspired podcast hosted by Piper Klemm, Ph.D., publisher of The Plaid Horse magazine, and Tonya, a Mental Skills Coach and author who works with riders all over the world. Guests include Olympic equestrians, top hunter/jumper and equitation riders, trainers, horse show managers and industry insiders. Tune in for in depth conversations on topics that matter: horsemanship, collegiate equestrian, the state of our sport and horse show how to’s for riders at every level. Hear insider stories about how The Plaid Horse magazine comes together every month. One episode each month is devoted to the mental side of your ride with nationally recognized Mental Skills Coach and author Tonya Johnston (Inside Your Ride). Don’t miss an episode!

Media Contact:

Marley Lien-Gonzalez

Senior Editor & Blog Editor

The Plaid Horse

editor@theplaidhorse.com