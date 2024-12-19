Keeneland Adds Six Horses to 2025 January Horses of All Ages Sale

LEXINGTON, KY (Dec. 19, 2024) – Keeneland has supplemented six horses – including multiple stakes winner Kloepatra, who is carrying her first foal by Life Is Good – to the 2025 January Horses of All Ages Sale. The auction, which will cover three sessions from Jan. 13-15, 2025, also includes broodmare prospects, newly turned yearlings, horses of racing age and stallions and stallion prospects.

The two in-foal broodmares among the supplements are:

Kloepatra , a dual stakes-winning daughter of Cairo Prince out of Kaiserin, by Tiznow, who will be turning 6. Bred by Emory A. Hamilton, Kloepatra is a granddaughter of Grade 3 winner La Reina and from the family of Grade 1 winners Queena, Chic Shirine, Brahms and others. In foal to Life Is Good, she is consigned by Grovendale Sales, agent.

, a dual stakes-winning daughter of Cairo Prince out of Kaiserin, by Tiznow, who will be turning 6. Bred by Emory A. Hamilton, Kloepatra is a granddaughter of Grade 3 winner La Reina and from the family of Grade 1 winners Queena, Chic Shirine, Brahms and others. In foal to Life Is Good, she is consigned by Grovendale Sales, agent. Meadow Dance, a stakes-winning mare by Jimmy Creed who was third in the Darley Alcibiades S. (G1), second in the Sugar Swirl S. (G3) and is in foal to Instagrand. Meadow Dance, who will be 9 in 2025, is carrying her fourth pregnancy. She is consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent.

The racing or stallion prospect who is supplemented is:

Shot in the Dark, a soon-to-be 3-year-old colt by Uncle Mo out of the winning Bernardini mare Spare Change. From the family of Horse of the Year Flightline, Shot in the Dark was runner-up in maiden special weight company at Gulfstream Park in November. He is offered as a racing or stallion prospect by consignor Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent.

Also supplemented are three fillies who will be newly turned yearlings at the January Sale:

A daughter of Maxfield who is the second foal out of Face Paint, by Candy Ride (ARG). From the family of Grade 1 winner Game Face, the filly is consigned by Buckland Sales (Zach Madden), agent.

who is the second foal out of Face Paint, by Candy Ride (ARG). From the family of Grade 1 winner Game Face, the filly is consigned by Buckland Sales (Zach Madden), agent. A filly from the first crop of Belmont S. (G1) winner Mo Donegal out of Forever Loyal, a winner by Malibu Moon. A half-sister to Mischievous M, a 3-year-old stakes-placed winner in 2024, she is consigned by Ashview Farm, agent.

out of Forever Loyal, a winner by Malibu Moon. A half-sister to Mischievous M, a 3-year-old stakes-placed winner in 2024, she is consigned by Ashview Farm, agent. A filly from the first crop of multiple Grade 1 winner Cyberknife who is a half-sister to three stakes performers, including Pilgrim S. (G3) runner-up J. S. Choice. Consigned by Ashview Farm, agent, she is out of the winning Empire Maker mare Oil Empress.

The latest round of supplements increases the total number of horses cataloged to the January Sale to 1,312.

