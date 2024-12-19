Pony Club Invites All Horse Lovers to Enjoy Equestrian Education at the 2025 USPC Convention in January

December 19, 2024 (Lexington, KY)—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) invites horse lovers of all ages, experience levels, and disciplines to attend the 2025 USPC Convention, hosted by USPC and the Great Lakes Region, from January 22–26, 2025, at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in Traverse City, Mich. You do not have to be a member of Pony Club to attend. The event will offer a variety of educational opportunities, including leadership training, equine education, and hands-on learning activities, as well as networking, camaraderie, and connections to be made with equine enthusiasts from around the country.

Each year, the USPC Convention is held in a different location across the United States as Pony Club’s 41 regions take turns hosting the event. In 2025, the Great Lakes Region, which spans Michigan and northern parts of Ohio and Indiana, will play host.

“Pony Club looks forward to our annual convention as a chance to gather in person, reconnect and get re-energized for the year ahead,” said USPC Executive Director Teresa Woods. “This event has so much to offer for horse lovers of all ages. In addition to the broad variety of equestrian education topics, there are great opportunities for leadership training, personal growth, and professional development.”

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has many amenities for a fun and family-friendly vacation, including a health club, indoor pools, and tennis/pickleball courts, as well as on-site restaurants, shopping, and even a golf simulator. An entertainment hub offers mini-bowling, axe throwing, an arcade, and mini escape rooms. Outdoors, snow tubing, sleigh rides, and more await nearby—there’s something for every family member to enjoy during this winter getaway.

Education for All Equestrians

Education is the highlight of the USPC Convention. More than 50 workshop sessions cover a variety of riding sports and disciplines, as well as rider fitness, horse behavior, equine health and nutrition, saddle fit, higher education for equestrians, and other topics to inspire equestrians. Of particular interest to Pony Club members and leaders are workshops covering Horse Management within Pony Club, rally tips, international exchanges, and other Pony Club opportunities.

Another educational highlight of the Convention is the Research Project Fair, presented by the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation and supported by The Equestrian College Advisor, Kentucky Equine Research, and Michigan State University/Mary Anne McPhail Dressage Chair in Equine Sports Medicine. Science-minded Pony Club members of all ages and certification levels share their findings on equine topics ranging from whether horses have a favorite color to genetics and cloning.

Other popular event features for hands-on learning include the Anatomy Room, sponsored by Michigan State University/Mary Anne McPhail Dressage Chair in Equine Sports Medicine with support from Riverside Animal Clinic and Saginaw Valley Equine Clinic, and the hands-on Horse Management Room, sponsored by Candy Tavormina. The Pony Paddock, sponsored by the Arabian Horse Youth Association, entertains and educates the youngest attendees.

Leading the Way

Leadership training, supported by the Mattingley Leadership Training Fund and Western Specialty Insurors, is also a much-anticipated part of the USPC Convention and includes professional development for Pony Club’s instructors, leaders, and the many dedicated volunteers who make Pony Club happen at all levels. Speaker Jay McChord will be returning to bring USPC leaders new tools for effective communication through his session, Relevant Leadership — Leading & Communicating More Effectively in Our Unique Times. In addition to learning and networking, USPC leaders can enjoy connecting over a special dinner plus entertainment on Thursday night.

The USPC National Youth Congress (NYC) also takes place during Convention. The NYC recognizes outstanding Pony Club members, ages 18–23, who are selected for their achievement, leadership, and volunteerism. Delegates come together with USPC Academy of Achievement alumni to focus on personal development and work together as a group on proposals to present to the USPC Board of Governors. They also enjoy plenty of team building, leadership training, and opportunities to network with USPC graduates, alumni, and leaders.

Another leadership function of the USPC Convention is the important work that happens during the Board of Governors meetings.

The USPC National Youth Board (NYB), a group of young leaders who serve as a bridge between USPC membership and the Board of Governors, also meets during the Convention to welcome the newest NYB members and will be presenting the National Youth Summit, which offers youth an introduction to leadership principles and member opportunities, as well as a forum for membership experience feedback.

Making Connections

Everyone looks forward to the Meeting of the Corporation on Saturday morning, held alongside a complimentary continental breakfast to kick off the day. This is when the business of the organization is conducted, and special awards are presented, such as the Flash Teamwork Award and the Brookfield Land Conservation Award, and recognition of clubs receiving 25- and 50-Year Milestone Awards.

The Saturday Night Banquet is always highly anticipated, with an evening of celebration and dancing. Presented by Via Nova Training, this year’s banquet will recognize notable achievements, including members who have earned Pony Club’s impressive A-level certification, USPC National Youth Congress delegates for 2025, and dedicated volunteers being honored with the USPC Founders Award.

The keynote speaker will be David Silver, an H-A and B Eventing alum of USPC from the Great Lakes Region and a former participant of the Metropolitan Region. He moved to Detroit through the Teach for America program and taught 4th and 5th grade on the west side of Detroit from 2012-2014. After earning his master’s degree and teaching for two years, Silver decided to step outside the classroom to make the character-building opportunities he had received through working with horses available to youth like his students. Now in its 10th year of operations, Detroit Horse Power has brought hundreds of students from the city to partnering horse barns outside Detroit for summer camps that emphasize the life lessons horses can teach us: perseverance, empathy, responsible risk-taking, confidence, and self-control (PERCS).

In addition to the social events, shopping in the trade fair and bidding in the Great Lakes Region’s silent auction complete the Convention experience in Traverse City. We hope you will join us there!

Pony Club is grateful for the support provided by the following generous sponsors of the 2025 USPC Convention: Ag Pro Trading; the American Association of Equine Practitioners; the Arabian Horse Youth Association; Coach Daniel Stewart and his Pressure Proof Coaching Academy; Dressage 4 Kids; the Equestrian College Advisor; the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation; ID-My Horse; Kentucky Equine Research; Kerrits (the official apparel sponsor of USPC); the Mattingley Leadership Training Fund; Karen McDougal; the McKinley family; Metamora Hunt II Pony Club members, sponsors, and alumni; Michigan State University/Mary Anne McPhail Dressage Chair in Equine Sports Medicine; Midwest Dressage Association; Mounted Games Across America; Orlando Masonry & Construction, LLC; Orlando Masonry Development; Otterbein University; Lori Pickett; Pierport Pony Club; Riverside Animal Clinic; Saginaw Valley Equine Clinic; Shapley’s (the official grooming product sponsor of USPC); Candy Tavormina; Tipperary Equestrian; The Horse; Trafalgar Square Books; Triple Crown Nutrition (the official feed sponsor of USPC); USA Working Equitation; Via Nova Training; Western Dressage Association of American; Western Specialty Insurors; William Woods University; Wintec (the official saddle sponsor of USPC); and Zoetis (the official health and wellness partner of USPC).

Be Part of the 2025 USPC Convention

Registration for the 2025 USPC Convention is open online at bit.ly/2025-uspc-convention. USPC group rates on lodging are available at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa through December 28, 2024. Register before January 3 to include meal-ticketed events with your registration. For more information about the convention, visit www.ponyclub.org/Events/Convention.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

