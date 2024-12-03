University of Kentucky to host second annual Pre-Veterinary Experience Day Feb. 15

The UK Pre-Veterinary Experience Day offers a unique opportunity for students interested in veterinary medicine to connect with veterinarians, advisors and industry partners from a variety of career paths.

By Holly Wiemers

Lexington, Ky.— The popular University of Kentucky Pre-Veterinary Experience Day returns Feb. 15, 2025, at the Thoroughbred Training Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Organized by the UK Pre-Veterinary Advising Program within the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, in collaboration with the Kentucky Horse Council and made possible by industry partners, the daylong event is designed for college students interested in a career in veterinary medicine.

The event filled quickly in 2024 and is expected to sell out again in 2025. Registration opens Dec. 2 with more available seats and more focus site options. The registration fee of $25 covers breakfast, snack and networking lunch, along with entry into the morning seminars, panel sessions and one afternoon focus site.

“Our 2024 inaugural event was successful, in large part due to our many supporters, sponsors, speakers and focus sites, who all helped us create an event that left students feeling empowered and positive about their goal to join the veterinary industry,” said Colette Tebeau, event co-organizer and pre-veterinary academic coordinator. “For 2025, I am most excited about our expanded focus site opportunities and the increased number of seats available. Students requested additional focus sites options in mixed animal medicine and wildlife, so we delivered.”

During the morning session, attendees will choose between informational sessions based on their level of knowledge and preparation for veterinary school. Those early in their pre-veterinary pathway investigation may select sessions focused on assessing veterinary schools and comparing educational formats. Those students further along in the process can opt into sessions providing insight into the Veterinary Medical College Application Service process, interviews, essays and more. Sessions will also provide finance-focused information exploring strategies for funding veterinary school through smarter financial decision-making.

Additional morning sessions for all attendees will include information about diverse veterinary career possibilities and a practicing veterinarian led insight panel about challenges and adaptations in veterinary medicine.

Following a networking lunch, students will participate in one of six veterinary career path explorations with focus options including equine, large animal, small animal, mixed animal practice, government/regulatory and wildlife veterinary medicine. Site locations include Bluegrass Stockyards, Commonwealth Veterinary Clinic, Park Equine Hospital, Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic, the UK Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and a focus talk from wildlife veterinarians.

“This event offers a unique and valuable opportunity for students interested in veterinary medicine to connect with veterinarians, advisors and industry partners from a variety of career paths, all eager to share their experience and expertise,” said Amber McNamara, event co-organizer and head of UK’s pre-veterinary advising program. “Following the positive feedback from last year’s event, we are excited to host it again and welcome even more students eager to explore the profession of veterinary medicine.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available to businesses and organizations. Confirmed sponsors for 2025 include Park Equine Hospital and VIN Foundation.

UK’s Pre-Veterinary Advising program consists of an advisory team, led by McNamara and Tebeau, serving all university students in meeting their requirements for veterinary schools across the U.S., including contracts with Auburn University and Tuskegee University. For more information about the Pre-Veterinary Experience Day, visit https://afs.ca.uky.edu/students/pre-vet/pre-vet-experience-day.

