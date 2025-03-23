Piper Klemm Named 2024 AHP Equine Media NextGen Award Winner

On Friday May 17 during the AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Piper was presented with the 2024 AHP Equine Media NextGen Award trophy by Barrie Reightler, AHP President.

The AHP Equine Media NextGen Award recognizes up-and-coming working equine media professionals who have made a significant impact in advancing equine media while upholding journalistic excellence, integrity and trust in a competitive communications world. This distinguished award is a unique opportunity to publicly recognize young equine media professionals whose commitment, dedication, and service have made their careers shine above the rest.

Piper Klemm, Ph.D. was nominated for this award by Emily Randolph. She was selected by a committee of media professional experts who reviewed and evaluated the nominations. Nominees are not required to be AHP members; however, the nominator must be an AHP member or an employee of an AHP member. Nominees must be between 25 and 35 and reside in the U.S. or Canada.

Piper owns and publishes The Plaid Horse. Her mission is to educate young equestrians in every facet of our industry and to empower young women, in particular, to find their voices and stories—and to share them.



She has spent her entire career focusing on education through various channels, including The Plaidcast, North America’s most listened-to horse show podcast; co-authoring the Show Strides book series (published by Andrews McMeel Universal); and providing educational articles, grants, and experiential learning opportunities for riders of all ages and levels. She earned her Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley.

Piper lives in Hartford, Connecticut, with her husband, Adam Hill, a Chemistry Professor at Trinity College. She owns a fleet of lease ponies and competes in the Amateur Hunter divisions with MTM Sandwich.

AHP thanks their members who nominated the following five 2024 nominees: