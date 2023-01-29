Emily Esterson, Director

Emily Esterson

Media Professional

Emily Esterson is the founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of E-Squared Editorial Services (DBA E-Squared Magazine Media). Emily Esterson, the two “E”s in E-Squared, has been creating publications since the late 1980s, back when typesetters delivered rolls of copy and editors’ tools were rubber cement and Exacto knives.

As the Editor-in-Chief of E-Squared, Esterson manages projects, writes articles, edits all copy and serves as quality control for client projects. She has been a writer and editor for 30 years and has worked on all manner of publications, from oil company annual reports to community newspapers to national magazines. Her current client list includes Covertside, the Magazine of Mounted Foxhunting, The Event at Rebecca Farm Program, Albuquerque Museum Magazine, Heritage Hotels and Resorts Magazine and many others.

She spends her spare time taking care of her four horses and small farm in New Mexico. In the winter she whips-in to Caza Ladron Hunt, and in the summer she events her Connemara cross, Lucy.

Posted in: