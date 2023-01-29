Emily Marquez-Dulin, Director

Emily Marquez-Dulin is an accomplished leader and corporate administrator with over 25 years of experience in management, strategic planning, fundraising, marketing, advertising, public relations, community/corporate outreach, special events and promotions.

At present, Dulin is the Chief Executive Officer of Brooke USA, the US sister organization to Brooke, the largest international organization focused on the humane treatment of working equines in some of the poorest countries across the globe.

She has also served as consultant for Miami-based non-profits seeking to create a local presence, building a Board of Directors with a focus on expansion and governance, and/or developing a fundraising function to increase donor support. These include The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, Goodwill Industries of South Florida, Fuente Latina and PAWS4YOU Rescue. She’s a coveted speaker on major gift fundraising, the role of the board of directors and special event planning.

Prior to joining Brooke USA, Dulin worked at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) as Executive Director for Southern Florida and Puerto Rico. There she managed the organization’s fundraising efforts, including the highly recognized programs Team In Training, Light The Night and Man & Woman of the Year. At LLS, she served as the Major Gift Officer for the area and was the lead in securing a $4 million leadership gift. Dulin briefly served as Area Executive Director of the American Cancer Society’s Miami-Dade and Monroe Chapter where she attained the Chapter’s income goal for the first time in five years.

Dulin also served as the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Greater Miami and has been credited with the financial stability of the organization, ensuring the establishment of reserve funds and the merger with other animal welfare nonprofits to grow the organization

She earned a Master of Arts in public relations administration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in foreign languages from the University of Miami. Procter & Gamble de Venezuela trained her in brand management, and she is certified in “The Art of Asking” by the Institute of Charitable Giving.

She is the recipient of the prestigious Price Waterhouse Up & Comers Award, the United Way’s Dorothy Shula Award, and she is listed in Who’s Who of Female Executives and Who’s Who in America. Most recently, she received the Miami Women Who Rock Award for her work in the not-for-profit sector.

Dulin lives in Doral, Florida with her husband Doug, son Matthew, granddaughter kitty Moxie, parrot 6-14 and an array of reptiles and fish.

