Jennifer Denison, Secretary/Treasurer

Media Professional

She was the AHP Student Award Winner in 1994 and has been involved with AHP ever since, from participating on committees, to coordinating member gatherings and editing AHP’s quarterly newsletter, The Inside Track. She’s served on the AHP Board of Directors six years and is starting her second term on the executive committee.

Denison frequently volunteers her talents to other boards of directors, as well as Art of the Cowgirl and Early Californio Skills of the Rancho. She is a Colorado native who recently relocated to northern Arizona where she manages her own Air BnB, while developing her freelance writing, editing and photography business, Cultured Cowgirl Collective.

