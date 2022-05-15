Katie Navarra, Vice-President

Katie Navarra

Media Professional

518-312-7032

katienavarra@yahoo.com

Katie is a freelance writer who has worked for multiple AHP members over the past decade. She first joined AHP in the early 2000’s as a student member and then joined as an individual member after graduating from the State University of New York at Geneseo with a B.A. in Communications. In addition to working as a freelancer she also works as the Coordinator for Institutional Advancement at the Capital District Educational Opportunity Center in Troy, NY where she oversees the center’s marketing and public relations efforts. Navarra started riding as a child and competed in 4-H and open events. Her current horse is a Dun Quarter Horse mare known around the barn as “Bella”.

Posted in: