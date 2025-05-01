🎬 Andrea Nevins (1960–2025) Honoring the Life and Final Work of an Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Andrea Nevins. A brilliant storyteller, Andrea dedicated her life to illuminating stories of courage, change, and compassion.

Her final documentary, The Cowboy and The Queen, is now available to stream on Apple TV and MasterClass.

This extraordinary film chronicles the unlikely friendship between renowned horse trainer Monty Roberts and Queen Elizabeth II—a bond that transformed modern horsemanship through trust and non-violence. It’s a moving testament to Andrea’s belief in the power of connection and empathy.

“Andrea was a master storyteller with a deep sensitivity for the stories that matter. I feel honored that she chose to tell this one.”

— Monty Roberts

In an innovative step, The Cowboy and The Queen is also the first documentary available on MasterClass, blending education with powerful storytelling.

We invite you to honor Andrea’s legacy by watching her final film and sharing it with others who value leadership, communication, and kindness—in life and in learning.

🎥 Watch now on:

Apple TV | MasterClass

For Media Inquiries or Interview Requests with Monty Roberts:

Debbie Loucks

Monty and Pat Roberts, Inc./Join-Up® International

📞 (949) 632-1856

📧 debbie@montyroberts.com

With gratitude,

The Monty Roberts & Join-Up® International Team

