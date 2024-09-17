2024 Bill Kraatz Thoroughbred Makeover Ambassador Award: Talk Show Man

Editorial photos to accompany this release are available upon request.

Named for past chief steward Bill Kraatz, who passed away in 2022, the Thoroughbred Makeover Ambassador Award was reimagined for 2024, shifting focus to recognize a Thoroughbred Makeover graduate horse who has gone on to serve as an ambassador for the athleticism and trainability of the retired racehorse in its career beyond racing.

Looking at the list of achievements of this year’s winner Talk Show Man, selected by a committee of Makeover officials, it’s easy to see how the 14-year-old multiple stakes winner was chosen: his achievements both in the show ring as well as a working mount since his Thoroughbred Makeover appearance are a respectable resume for any retired racehorse. But it’s the less quantifiable characteristics of Talk Show Man, called “Riley” by both his track connections and his post-track owner Lindy Gutman, that reveal how special of a horse now carries the honor of being the first recipient of the reimagined Ambassador Award.

“He knows who needs his help, and who doesn’t,” details Gutman, recalling a recent outing in which she and Riley ponied a young Pony Clubber in the hunt field. Riley was hacking on the buckle and was a perfect gentleman, which was a bit of a contrast to his last outing ponying racehorses at speed. He had been a bit less than gentlemanly that day, but faced with this new challenge of taking care of a young rider, Riley knew the difference.

Gutman and Riley have been all over the mid-Atlantic, appearing not only in the hunter show ring but in the hunt field as well, along with appearances at Laurel Park for Maryland Million Day – a day in which Talk Show Man was no stranger to being the center of attention, having won the Maryland Million Turf twice and beating local heroes such as Ben’s Cat, Phlash Phelps, and Road Hog. While he was a well-known star in Maryland racing, his post-racing career has expanded his horizons yet further.

“He came off the track as a horse well-known locally,” Gutman describes. “He’s better known now than he was then: now the racing adds to his total resume as a horse… not the other way around.”

Gutman has put her heart and soul into developing Riley into a well-rounded partner both in and out of the arena, seeking in all things to make his breeder and racing owner Dr. Michael Harrison proud of the horse that he ultimately gave to her. “Riley is always up for a challenge, both physically and mentally – he’s so game for everything, and he makes me have to rise to his standard.

“I never believed in the heart horse concept, until I met him,” describes Gutman. “It’s not the one you love the most… it’s the one that loves you back.”

Talk Show Man

Great Notion – Mark Me Special, by Haymaker

2010 bay gelding bred in Maryland by Michael J. Harrison, DVM

40-8-2-7 with $456,556 in lifetime earnings

Multiple stakes winner, including the Maryland Million Turf Stakes in 2014 and 2018

7th in Field Hunter and 12th in Show Hunter in 2020 division of 2021 Mega-Makeover

2021:

Mid-Atlantic Horse Rescue All TB Show – High Point Gelding, High Point War Horse, High Point Hunter

2022:

BCHSA Low Adult Hunter Reserve Champion – Open Division

Fair Hill TB Show Scholarship Winner, chosen by committee

Fair Hill TB Show Pleasure Horse Champion

Fair Hill TB Show Most Suitable Hunter

Real Rider Cup under Maggie Wolfendale Morley

Colonial Classic Qualified

2023:

BCHSA Dover Saddlery Thoroughbred Classic

BCHSA EHM Stables Thoroughbred Hunter Champion

BCHSA Low Adult Hunter Champion – Open Division

TIP Championships -Aiken – High Point 2020 Makeover Graduate

MHSA Finals Qualifier

Fair Hill TB Show – Pleasure Horse Reserve Champion

Colonial Classic Qualified

Maryland Million Appearance

Took Withoutmoreado in the paddock at the Maryland Hunt Cup. The horse went on to win.

2024:

Mid-Atlantic Horse Rescue All TB Show – Reserve High Point War Horse

Mid-Atlantic Horse Rescue All TB Show – Reserve High Point Pony Club mount

Colonial Classic Qualified

