Ponies & Pearls Returns to the New Bridge Polo & Country Club on Oct. 20

Brooke USA’s 4th Annual Event Celebrates Women on the American Polo Field while Supporting Women and Working Equines Across the Globe

Aiken, SC (September 17, 2024) – Brooke USA Foundation’s (Brooke USA) Aiken Regional Advisory Council will host the invigorating 4th annual Ponies & Pearls on Sunday October 20th from 3:30 – 8:30 PM during the Women’s East Coast Challenge 14-18 Goal polo matches and VIP celebration. Returning to the New Bridge Polo and Country Club, Ponies & Pearls-A Women’s Empowerment Event commemorates women on both the American polo field and the working fields of countries across the developing world.

The afternoon promises an exhilarating female polo match viewed from the New Bridge Argentine-style clubhouse exclusive VIP area, accompanied by delectable culinary delights featuring local favorites and signature cocktails. Guests, including men, will also enjoy the excitement of a silent auction, and for added enjoyment, craft a stunning floral arrangement at the bouquet bar, enhance their style with a new look from the hat bar, or peruse the annual fashion show styles featuring local boutiques, all while sipping from the Mimosa Bar or Tito’s Handmade Vodka Bar. A special treat, Brooke USA Equine Ambassador, Kate the Black Burro, will be in attendance serving beverages to VIP guests and accepting donations to improve the plight of working horses, donkeys, and mules and the livelihoods of women who are their primary caregivers.

“Ponies & Pearls has truly become a beloved fixture in our Aiken community, and we look forward to what promises to be a fantastic celebration of charity and sports, female empowerment, and uplifting women who need it most,” shares Katie Roth, Chair of Brooke USA’s Aiken Regional Advisory Council, and a Board member of the Lexington, KY-based organization. “Coming together in support of working equines and their caregivers in the developing world and right here in the U.S., we can have a positive impact on the livelihood of these beloved animals and the people who depend on them for survival. At the same time, we recognize the incredible achievements among women in a competitive equestrian team sport that combines speed, strategy, and athleticism.”

“We are delighted to return to the renowned New Bridge Polo & Country Club and are once again enormously grateful for our event organizers, the Aiken community and our sponsors for their ongoing commitment to Brooke USA and those we serve,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA.

Returning and new sponsorsfor Ponies & Pearls include Aiken Audiology as Cele-Bray-te Women sponsor, Barb Gould Uskup as Raise Your Glass sponsor, Aiken Saddlery as Bubbly Buggy sponsor, Jack Roth Realtor as Golden Goal sponsor, and Kelly and Lynne Rubino as Wine Sponsors. Several other sponsorship opportunities are available for Ponies & Pearls. Each opportunity offers unique benefits for businesses and individuals alike. Individual tickets are $100 each. Complete details and purchase options can be viewed at BrookeUSA.org/brooke-usa-events.

Event proceeds will be dedicated to supporting the efforts of Brooke USA, a non-profit organization that funds impactful global programs aimed at enhancing the well-being of working horses, donkeys, and mules, along with the communities they serve in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions and right here in the United States.

Chaired by Roth, Brooke USA’s Aiken Regional Advisory Council is comprised of Aiken residentsJillian BarrettPhD,Joanna Caldwell,Robin Clark, Nancy Goldmark, Amy Hebert, Cathy McHugh, Abigail Nesmith, Bronwyn Pait, Holly Sampson, Shelly Schmidt, Joelle Scott, Stacie Simpkins, and Lynn Straumann.

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.



Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.

