Pro-Stride® APS Device Shown to Offer Protection Against Synovitis in Horses

New Research from Zoetis and the University of Pennsylvania looked at the effectiveness of the Pro-Stride® APS equine regenerative medicine device for the alleviation of acute synovitis

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (Aug. 7, 2024)—Zoetis Inc. released findings from a recently completed research study examining the effectiveness of the Pro-Stride® APS regenerative medicine device for the treatment of acute synovitis in horses. The results at 14 days post-treatment indicated that administration of autologous protein solution (APS) with the Pro-Stride device was associated with a slightly faster resolution of joint swelling for horses with acute induced synovitis of the synovial membrane—highlighting a use case for this regenerative medicine treatment.

The study, which was completed in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center, examined the effects of intra-articular Pro-Stride injection in horses with acute IL-1b-induced synovitis in a tarsocrural joint. The randomized control study utilized 18 research horses, 12 treatment and six controls.

Researchers at 14 days post-treatment observed that gross and histopathology scores were closer to normal in the horses that were treated with the end cell solution provided by the Pro-Stride device.1 Injection did not result in significant differences in synovial fluid cytokine parameters or visual lameness scores. Untreated control joints showed significant signs of synovitis, including synovial hypermia, edema discoloration and hemisiderosis when compared to Pro-Stride APS-treated joints.

“These findings help demonstrate that Pro-Stride APS should be considered as a first-line treatment in cases of acute synovitis,” said Dr. Nathan Voris, Director of Equine Technical Services at Zoetis. “At Zoetis, we remain committed to continued research around equine joint health and current therapies available on the market to better understand the disease process and how best to treat. We are excited to unveil these findings and look forward to working with our partners to learn even more about how veterinarians can proactively manage these complex conditions with Pro-Stride.”

The Pro-Stride APS device is a comprehensive orthbiologic device primarily used in helping manage osteoarthritis and other causes of lameness in horses. A natural alternative to conventional age-old therapies, the device can be used to help produce a concentrated solution of cells, platelets, growth factors and anti-inflammatory cytokines to help reduce pain and manage equine osteoarthritis.3 Processing can take place at the farm, stable or clinic and has been shown to improve a horse’s lameness grade for up to one year after a single injection, and in some cases even longer.2

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide—from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees. For more information, visit zoetis.com.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit zoetisequine.com to learn more.

