2024 Thoroughbred Makeover Silent Auction Now Accepting Donations

Support the Retired Racehorse Project’s biggest Thoroughbred Makeover fundraiser!

Can you make a contribution to support the Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) on Thoroughbred aftercare’s largest stage? Donate an item or experience to the 2024 Thoroughbred Makeover Silent Auction, one of the RRP’s most popular fundraisers of the year!

Donations are now being accepted: please visit https://www.therrp.org/silent-auction-donation-form/ to begin the donation process. Past Thoroughbred Makeover Silent Auction contributions have included unique experiences such as polo lessons or fox hunting, racing memorabilia such stallion halters and shoes, and one-of-a-kind equestrian or racing artwork.

The Thoroughbred Makeover Silent Auction is hosted online, so bidders can participate from anywhere in the country. The auction runs during Thoroughbred Makeover week, October 4-12, 2024, and items are on display at the event itself to generate further interest starting on October 8.

Items to be shipped to the Maryland office for processing must be sent by September 16, 2024. In-person donations can be dropped off at the Kentucky Horse Park on October 7 and 8, but will still require a donation form to be filled out in advance.

The RRP is grateful to all of our past and present Silent Auction donors and bidders! Watch RRP social media for previews of unique items and experiences that will be up for bid.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Kristen Kovatch Bentley

kbentley@therrp.org

410-798-5140