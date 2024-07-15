Mustang Challenge 2024 to be Streamed on RideTV

Las Vegas, NV – July 11, 2024 – The highly anticipated Mustang Challenge 2024 will be livestreamed on RideTV, both live and on-demand, starting Thursday, July 11. This event, hosted at the South Point Arena, will mark the richest western discipline national mustang competition showcasing the talents of the American Mustang and their trainers.

The Mustang Challenge features various competitive classes, including trail and reining, culminating in a freestyle competition for the top 10 competitors. The final showdown is scheduled for Saturday night, July 13, at 6:00pm PDT.

Fans can watch the event’s stream for free during the event on the Equine Network’s Ride TV, and the event will also be archived on Ride TV for on-demand viewing after the event.

Event Details:

Event Dates: July 11-13, 2024

Location: South Point Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Livestream: Available on RideTV live and on-demand, https://www.ridetvgo.tv/western-performance-livestreams

For more information about the event, visit Mustang Challenge 2024.

About Equine Network

Equine Network is the largest subscription and membership-based organization delivering content, competition, commerce, and community for the equine world, and those that do business in it.

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

https://mustangchampions.org

Media Contact:

Katie Clinebell

Director of Client Services and Operations

kclinebell@equinenetwork.com