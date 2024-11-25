2025 “LEAD THE HERD WORKSHOP” ANNOUNCES SPEAKER LINEUP

Boss Mares, Inc. and the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will host the second “Lead the Herd” Workshop on January 18, 2025, at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas, with a powerful lineup of speakers. The one-day workshop will bring business and marketing expertise to attendees free of charge, all with the mission to give cowgirl entrepreneurs a leg up and inspire them in reaching their goals.

Joining keynote speaker Terry Stuart Forst, head of Oklahoma-based Stuart Ranch and a National Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductee, will be three women who have hands-on experience building businesses or guiding others in business-making endeavors. To discuss marketing and branding is ranch-raised, fashion-forward mother and founder of Fringe Scarves, Jodi Hendrickson. Raised on a cow-calf ranch in South Dakota, she and her family now call Texas home. She’s worked as the assistant marketing director at Equibrand, marketing manager at Western Horseman and publisher of Western Life Today, then launched Fringe Scarves in 2017. Her motto, “Stick your neck out and tie one on,” is about being brave, trying new things and living life’s adventure.

“Jodi is a perfect example of someone that worked their way through life to learn the lessons necessary to launch her own business with flair and finesse,” said Boss Mares, Inc. Co-Founder, Kate Bradley Byars. “I’ve met Jodi’s parents on their ranch in South Dakota, worked with her at Western Horseman and enjoy watching her continue to grow and evolve Fringe Scarves, which has elevated the artistic look of a typical Western wild rag. She brings so much more than her story to attendees; she brings a lifetime of experience in the Western lifestyle.”

Speaking to attendees about accounting and tax considerations is Emily Landry, a certified public accountant and Partner in Whitley Penn’s Fort Worth office. Emily joined the 2024 Lead the Herd in Arizona, guiding the attendees and fielding a variety of tax questions. She will talk through tax issues using her more than a dozen years of public accounting experience that has been focused on tax planning and consulting. She is the Tax Non-Profit Industry Leader for Whitley Penn and teaches continuing education on the topic.

Entrepreneur and small business owner Melanie Scharton joins to share her 45 years of experience in the corporate world, where she has expertise in strategic selling processes, establishing effective sales systems and creating comprehensive business plans. In short, Melanie can take a vision to fruition with a successful plan to focus on sales and structure. Her deep understanding of sales and business development has made her a trusted advisor and leader in both established companies and startups navigating competitive markets. As a seasoned builder of organizations, Melanie has played a pivotal role in guiding businesses from their early stages to maturity, which will aid those attendees looking to kick-start or grow their business.

Held at the inspiring National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, the workshop will include museum and Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo admission, lunch, and the opportunity to interact with our speakers. Aspiring attendees can register for a seat at bossmaresinc.org, free of charge thanks to underwriting from the Delaplaine Family Foundation and Mindy’s Hope Foundation. Registration will be required for the event to attend. Registration opened November 20, and less than half of the 100 seats remain open as of November 26.

Launched early in 2023, Boss Mares, Inc., a 501(c)(3), is offering entrepreneur empowerment “Lead the Herd” workshops and awarding business and education grants. Grant applications will open in January with the award date of June 2025, following a selection process that is detailed on bossmaresinc.com. Co-founded by Anna Morrison, PhD, Patti Colbert and Kate Bradley Byars, with guidance from fellow Board Member Ellen Bell, all owners of businesses, Boss Mares, Inc. supports female business owners and entrepreneurs by providing access to resources in key areas, including accounting and finance support, continuing education, leadership and career coaching, legal counsel and marketing expertise. The leadership role in a herd of horses is held by a mare, known as the “boss mare.”

For more information the workshop, to register, and to find out how you can Back the Boss Mares, visit bossmaresinc.org.

Media Contact:

Boss Mares, Inc.

connect@bossmaresinc.org