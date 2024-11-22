Two Junior Riders are Presented the Lynn Palm Western Dressage Future Star Award at the WDAA World Show

The Dressage Foundation (TDF) is pleased to announce that three “Lynn Palm Future Star Awards” were awarded at the Western Dressage Association of America (WDAA) World Championship Show. These $500 Future Star Awards were given to the highest-scoring juniors in three different classes to use toward further education in Western dressage.

Oliver Swain (OK) and his horse, Maxed Out, received the highest score of 85.909 percent in WDAA Introductory Level.

Oliver’s mother, Amanda, said, “Oliver is honored and excited to receive TDF’s Lynn Palm Future Star Award. He is very appreciative of the opportunity to win an award aimed at helping the youngest competitors continue in their dressage journey. He will use the money to attend a Western dressage clinic with his partner, Maxed Out. Oliver and Max love the challenge of Western dressage and it’s his favorite discipline to compete in. His future goals include getting more bend and moving up to Basic Level.”

Makena Porter (WA) and her horse, Jasper Diamond Lynx, were the high scorers in both the WDAA Basic Level and WDAA Level 1. Makena said, “The Lynn Palm Future Star Award is a huge honor to win. Everyone goes through ups and downs in their riding careers; one of my hardest bits was a few months ago struggling with my horse and my abilities. I had a team of people rally with me to help me and I overcame those struggles and came out stronger. This award is a show of the hard work put into my riding, and this award gave me confidence that mine is going in the right direction. Western dressage has become a huge part of who I am, and I hope to continue to introduce this amazing discipline to others and help grow our incredible community.”

Lynn Palm said, “I am honored to work with The Dressage Foundation to award grants to Western Dressage enthusiasts who wish to improve themselves, their horses, and their sport. It’s a beautiful way to develop the sport and give back to special people and their horses. I look forward to many more years working together to encourage the development of horse and rider harmony through Western dressage and thank those who have contributed to the Foundation to help do the same. It is so fun to see the faces of the young riders who win the Future Star Award at the WDAA World Show! It is a great feeling to give back to the youth who are the future of the sport of Western Dressage. Many thanks to TDF for helping invest in our future.”

The Lynn Palm Future Star Awards, established in 2021, enable promising youth riders the opportunity to continue their Western dressage training and education and will be awarded annually at the WDAA World Championship Show.

Donations to support Western Dressage through the Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund are welcome. For more information or to donate, contact Jenny Johnson at jenny@dressagefoundation.org or (402) 434-8585.

The Dressage Foundation

The Dressage Foundation is a 501(c)(3), non-profit, tax-exempt, donor-driven organization that is dedicated to educating, supporting, and advancing the sport of dressage. The organization solicits contributions, appropriately allocates the donations, and awards grants and scholarships to dressage riders, judges, instructors, breeders, high performance teams, and nonprofit equestrian organizations. For more information, please visit www.dressagefoundation.org.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Media Contact:

Palm Equestrian Academy

generalinfo@lynnpalm.com

352.362.7847