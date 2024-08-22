Mustang Champions to sponsor the America’s Next Top Youth Trainer competition

It’s the search for America’s Next Top Youth Trainer in Lexington, KY at the Kentucky Horse Park on September 13th and 14th, 2024. Ages 8 -18 are eligible.

Mustang Champions is proud to sponsor the event produced by Falls Creek Falls Equestrian. Falls Creek Falls Equestrian is a working horse and cattle farm in Pikeville, Tennessee. Located on 60 acres of gently rolling pastures in middle Tennessee. Fall Creek Falls Equestrian is owned and managed by Rebecca Bowman, a well-known trainer with many years of experience training and caring for horses and teaching people how to ride. Rebecca is known for her mustang events and passion for getting mustangs in holding into private care.

“We are excited about sponsoring youth competitions. Youth trainers in America are the future of working to get even more mustangs out of holding, trained and into homes.” said Matt Manroe, Executive Director of Mustang Champions. “And what better venue than the Kentucky Horse Park to watch them showcase the American mustang as a companion or champion.”

“America’s Next Top Youth Trainer is a powerful testament to the courage and determination of young equestrians. We are proud to give these remarkable youth a place to shine to transform wild mustangs into lifelong partners, demonstrating the incredible impact of trust and perseverance.” said Rebecca Bowman, creator and producer of the event. “ This event celebrates the future of horsemanship, where the next generation steps up to the challenge and inspires us all!”

Competitors picked up their competition mustangs from a BLM adoption facility or a satellite adoption event anytime between September 8th, 2023, and June 1st, 2024

The competition gives youth trainers the opportunity to gentle and train a wild mustang or burro in preparation for this competition. Competitors will compete in three in-hand classes on Friday and Saturday to determine who will take home the title of “America’s Next Top Trainer” and a share of $30,000 in cash and prizes.

Class format:

IN-HAND Classes: Pattern, Trail, Freestyle, Jumping, Dressage

WALK-TROT Classes: Trail, Freestyle, Jumping, Dressage, Maneuvers

WALK-TROT-CANTER(LOPE) Classes: Trail, Freestyle, Jumping, Dressage, Maneuvers

LIBERTY Classes: Novice (Lead Line), Intermediate (Liberty Horse), Advanced (Liberty Horse).

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Bowman

gallop766@aol.com

859-489-8141

https://mustangchampions.org