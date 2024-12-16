Add Last-Minute Equestrian Touches To Your Holiday Celebrations

Ligonier. PA – The rush is on to complete preparations for the holiday season! Why not add some unique equestrian touches to your decorating and gift-giving lists? The Barngoddess Chronicles & Barngoddess Banter are great resources for inspiration.

Visit The Barngoddess Chronicles for the Best 10 Horsey Holiday Decorating Ideas! From your front door greeting to your mantle, dining table, and tree decor, your passion for equestrian style will shine!

Check out our December Barngoddess Banter issue for stocking stuffers any horse lover will enjoy. Have you ever gone A- wassailing? Make this your year! Learn about the traditional Mari Lwyd traditions and whip up a bowl of our Wassail recipe for family and friends.

Whatever you do to celebrate this Christmas and New Year, we wish you a happy, healthy, and Blessed Season!

Media Contact:

Janet Winters

barngoddess57@gmail.com

Rebecca Winters

barngoddessrjw@gmail.com