Grow Your Equestrian Business in 2025

December 16, 2024 – Horse business owners know best — if you’re not growing, you’re shrinking.

You also know that just as you need to approach every horse as the unique animal it is, there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach to growing your equestrian business in 2025.

What you need is a clear path to follow that’s centered around the goals you have for your business—a strategy for building connections with the right people online and turning them into your customers.

If you’re ready to stop wasting hours trying to crack the code on how to weave together social media, website, and email marketing to get people to book your services, Take the Reins is for you.

Take the Reins is a personalized 1:1 coaching program led by Denise Alvarez, host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast and owner of Stormlily Marketing.

Created for growth-oriented equestrian entrepreneurs who want to create and implement a doable marketing strategy, applications for Take the Reins are currently open.

Denise understands success is personal to every equestrian entrepreneur. That’s why she’s passionate about working closely with you to craft a clear message and marketing plan that will help you meet the goals you have for your business.

“I had ‘paralysis by analysis’ as marketing was overwhelming, but with Denise’s guidance I was able to eat the elephant one bite at a time,” says Addy Stewart with Prime Equine. “With consistency and implementation of what I was already doing well combined with Denise’s expertise, fine- tuning, and accountability, I started my email list and have grown it by 100 subscribers and grew my social media following by 4,000.”

Marketing your horse business doesn’t have to mean spending countless hours learning to create trending reels or hundreds of dollars in Facebook ads.

If you want 2025 to be your best year yet, a cohesive marketing plan that attracts your best-fit people is a necessity. And you don’t have to go it alone.

With Take the Reins, you’re not spending hours figuring it out on your own. Unlike other online-based coaching programs, Take the Reins is personalized, high-touch 1:1 coaching.

Equestrian entrepreneurship can feel lonely, but it doesn’t have to. When you join Take the Reins, you get a coach in your corner, a partner in thinking strategically, and a friend who truly cares about your success.

Plus, during your 1:1 coaching sessions, she’ll walk you step-by-step through her proven Saddle Up & Go Framework.

You’ll get ultimate clarity on your audience and messaging and a cohesive plan for your website, social media, and email marketing. And, Denise will be there to support you every step of the way!

Learn More + Apply for Take the Reins → Stormlily.com/reins

About Stormlily Marketing

Denise Alvarez is a horse girl who loves marketing. As host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast and owner of Stormlily Marketing, she helps equestrian entrepreneurs turn their online visitors into their customers using practical & actionable strategies around messaging, social media, websites, and email marketing. If you want a doable marketing plan that gets more of the right people in your door, Stormlily Marketing is for you.

