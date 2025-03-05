American Horse Council President Julie M. Broadway Receives Second President’s Award from the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) takes great pride in the exceptional individuals who tirelessly ensure delivery of and take action to advance the high-quality equine-assisted services (EAS) offered at PATH Intl. Member Centers. PATH Intl. congratulates the winner of its 2024 President’s Award, Julie M. Broadway, president of the American Horse Council. The award is given to a person who has made significant contribution to the board term of the association’s president.

Scott Carver, PATH Intl. Board of Trustees President said of Mrs. Broadway, “Julie Broadway is an extraordinary individual whose dedication to PATH Intl. has truly made a lasting impact. Her commitment to the mission has been evident in every project she’s touched, and her efforts have made a profound difference in the lives of so many. We are stronger and more focused because of her, and it’s a privilege to be able to assume the role of PATH Intl. Board President after serving alongside Julie.”

Broadway served on the PATH Intl. Board of Trustees from 2011 – 2018 and was board president 2016-2017. She presently is the PATH Intl. Credentialing Council Vice Chair and chairs the PATH Intl. Society of Visionaries.

“I’m so honored to receive this president’s award from Scott Carver and one from Past President Sue Becklenberg. It’s so unnecessary to recognize me for contributing to an organization I’m so committed to. My experience with PATH Intl. has enriched my life beyond words, and I firmly believe people benefit from horses spiritually, emotionally, and/or physically. As Winston Churchill said, ‘There is something about the outside of the horse that is good for the inside of man.’”





About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 767 member centers, more than 71,288 children and adults, including 7,427 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are 51,995 volunteers, 4,525 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 7,694 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

Media Contact:

Sara Conant

Communications & Marketing Coordinator

sconant@pathintl.org

(800) 369-7433, ext. 123