Amplify Horse Racing Selected for National CareerViewXR Grant to Showcase Thoroughbred Industry Careers

LEXINGTON, KY (May 5, 2025) – Amplify Horse Racing has been named one of three top national awardees of the 2025 CareerViewXR Production Grant, a program developed by CareerViewXR, a division of Be More Colorful. This grant will support the creation of an immersive virtual field trip that introduces students across the U.S. to careers in the Thoroughbred racing industry—bringing the world of horse racing directly into classrooms and youth programs nationwide.

Amplify joins Philadelphia-based Keystone LifeSci Collaborative, and Oklahoma Connections Academy, as one of the three organizations selected for the award out of a competitive applicant pool from across the country. All winners will collaborate with CareerViewXR to develop custom video-based field trip content that connects students with real-world career paths in their communities and beyond.

Amplify’s virtual field trip will dynamically spotlight careers in the Thoroughbred industry, offering students a behind-the-scenes view of the sport and its workforce. In addition to the virtual field trip production (valued up to $40,000), Amplify will also receive a 12-month CareerViewXR subscription for up to 5,000 individuals, and two VR headsets to enhance in-person education and outreach events.

“At Amplify Horse Racing, our mission is to make the Thoroughbred industry as accessible and inclusive as possible, while introducing young people to its many career paths in a way that is engaging, hands-on, and safe,” said Annise Montplaisir, Executive Director at Amplify Horse Racing. “We can’t always bring students to a racetrack, sales company, or breeding farm—and there are certain roles, like driving a tractor, riding a racehorse, or working as a farrier, that aren’t easy to experience firsthand. The CareerViewXR platform will be a game-changer for how we deliver our programming, allowing us to bring the industry directly to students—no matter where they are.”

Amplify Horse Racing is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving as the national youth education arm of the Thoroughbred industry. Through mentorship, behind-the-scenes experiences, classroom programs, and career exploration resources, Amplify connects young people to meaningful pathways in racing—regardless of their location or background.

To learn more about Amplify Horse Racing, visit amplifyhorseracing.org.

To read the official press release and to learn more about the CareerViewXR grant, visit careerviewxr.bemorecolorful.com.

Media Contact:

Annise Montplaisir

Email: annise@amplifyhorseracing.org

Photos available upon request

