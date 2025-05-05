Mustang Magic Returns to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo with Exciting New Youth Challenge Debuting in 2026

FORT WORTH, TX — Saddle up for an unforgettable experience! Mustang Magic 2026 is set to return to the iconic Will Rogers Coliseum during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 22–24, 2026. This premier event, proudly presented in partnership with Ag Trust Farm Credit and Mustang Champions, showcases the versatility, beauty, and untamed spirit of America’s mustangs.

Over three thrilling days, spectators will witness the preliminary competition rounds featuring talented trainers and their mustangs. The excitement builds to a dramatic conclusion at the Top 10 Freestyle Finals, where the highest-scoring competitors deliver jaw-dropping performances filled with creativity, skill, and horsemanship. Following the finals, a live auction of the competing mustangs will take place. The auction is open to the public with onsite application approval.

Held alongside the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Mustang Magic offers something for everyone. From carnival rides and petting zoos to shopping, concerts, and rodeo action, the weekend is packed with family-friendly fun and Western tradition.

Event Access:General admission includes entry to the Mustang Magic preliminary rounds. To attend the Saturday night Freestyle Finals, an additional ticket is required. This finale sells out quickly, so early ticket purchases are highly recommended!

New in 2026: The Mustang Magic Youth Challenge

In partnership with Mustang Champions, we’re thrilled to introduce the Mustang Magic Youth Challenge, a new competition exclusively for young horsemen and horsewomen aged 9–17. This challenge is open to BLM mustangs (2 years old and younger) adopted or purchased between August 1 and September 20, 2025, through an approved off-range corral or adoption event.

Youth applicants must apply online by July 1, 2025, indicating the planned date and location of their mustang adoption. Only 15 youth competitors will be selected. Once approved, a parent or guardian (18 or older) will work with the Bureau of Land Management to complete the adoption or purchase process. Selected mustangs and exhibitors will compete in the 2026 Youth Challenge, held January 22–24, 2026, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, TX. Approved applicants will receive a link to the official online entry form.

About the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The 2026 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for January 16 through February 7. Rodeo tickets will be available on September 8, 2025. For more information go to www.fwssr.com or call 817-877-2400. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo… This Thing is Legendary!!!

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Media Contact:

Matt Manroe: Executive Director, Mustang Champions

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org

512.415.5354