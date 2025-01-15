AQHA Announces 2025 Dates

Mark your calendar with the tentative dates for these 2025 AQHA events.

The American Quarter Horse Association has an exciting line-up of events planned for 2025. Mark your calendars and set your reminders today with these dates, organized by category. Dates are tentative and subject to change.

January 14-16: 2025 Boehringer Ingelheim Professional Horsemen Academy at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas

AQHA Convention

March 28-31: 2025 AQHA Convention at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas March 30: AQHA Breeder Recognition Banquet, presented by Teton Ridge



AQHA Championship Shows

AQHA Racing

March 29 – September 28: AQHA Racing Challenge Regional Races sponsored by Adequan, Cox Ranch, John Deere and Lip Chip LLC

May 31: Heritage Place Futurity and Derby, Debbie Schauf Memorial Championship (formerly the Remington Park Invitational Championship) at Remington Park in Oklahoma City

July 25-26: Texas Quarter Horse Association Yearling Sale in San Antonio

August 29-30: Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale, All American Derby and Futurity, All American Gold Cup at Ruidoso Downs in Ruidoso, New Mexico

September 19-21: Heritage Place Yearling Sale in Oklahoma City

TBD: Los Alamitos Equine Sale at Los Alamitos Racecourse in Cypress, California

October 18: AQHA Racing Challenge Championships, brought to you by Adequan, Cox Ranch, John Deere, Lip Chip LLC and The Downs at Albuquerque, Albuquerque, New Mexico

December 13: Champion of Champions and Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity at Los Alamitos Racecourse in Cypress, California

2025 AQHA Regional Championships

June 26: Region Five Championships at DREAM Park Equestrian Center in Logan Township, New Jersey

July 18-21: Region Six Championships at Eastern States Expo in West Springfield, Massachusetts

August 8-11: Region One Championships at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, Washington

September 11-15: Region Two Championships at Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota

AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges

January 16 – February 8: Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Fort Worth, Texas

January 24-30 Black Hills Winter Stock Show, Rapid City, South Dakota

February 21-23: Cowboy Classic RHC, Hutchinson, Kansas

April 2-6: Punchy in Pink Spring Round Up RHC, McCook, Nebraska

May 1-4: Romals and Rowels Ranch Showdown, Decatur, Texas (Pending)

August 22: Hawkeye Ranch Horse Classic RHC, Mason City, Iowa

* Featuring AQHA added money.

American Quarter Horse Youth Association

March 29: AQHYA Young Alumni Reception presented by Farnam in Las Vegas

July 8-10: Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo, Texas

October 16-19: AQHA Youth Racing Experience at the Challenge Championships at The Downs at Albuquerque in Albuquerque, New Mexico

TBD: AQHA World Championship Collegiate Horse Judging Contest

American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum

November 2024 – November 15, 2025: Behind the Action: Making Magic with the Horses of Hollywood Exhibit

February 13: Galentine’s Paint and Sip, ticketed special event

May 16: From Set to Saddle with Hollywood Horse Wrangler John Scott ticketed special event

July 19: Family Fun Day with FREE Admission

September 12-13: American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame Induction & Reunion Celebration, ticketed special event September 12: AQHA Golf Classic

TBD: Youth Art Show Exhibit

AQHA Member Services on Location

While you enjoy some of your favorite equine events, take advantage of the many AQHA services that can be handled for you by the AQHA Member Experience Team at an AQHA Member Services booth. Visit www.aqha.com/memberservices to view a full list of upcoming events.

January 16 – 18: Heritage Place Winter Mixed Sale, Oklahoma City

January 31 – February 8: Black Hills Stock Show & Sale, Rapid City, South Dakota

February 21 – 23: Billings Livestock Sale, Billings, Montana

February 28 – March 1: Lolli Bros Horse Sale, Macon, Missouri

March 11 – 12: RA Brown Ranch Friends and Family Horse Sale, Throckmorton, Texas

April 22 – 27: Better Barrel Races, Oklahoma City

May 29 – June 1: NBHA Super Show, South Point Hotel Casino and Spa, Las Vegas

June 15 – 21: AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships, Tri-State Exposition, Amarillo, Texas

July 25 – 26: TQHA Yearling Sale, San Antonio

August 1 – 10: AQHYA World Championship Show, Oklahoma City

August 15 – 16: LQHBA Yearling Sale, Kinder, Louisiana

August 15 – 16: Clovis Horse Sale, Levelland, Texas

August 30 – 31: All American Futurity Sale, Ruidoso

September 5 – 6: Pitzer Ranch Sale, Ericson, Nebraska

September 18 – 20: Hermanson Sale, Mandan, North Dakota

September 19 – 21: Heritage Place Yearling Sale, Oklahoma City

September 27 – October 26: All American Quarter Horse Congress, Columbus, Ohio

October 3 – 18: NRCHA Futurity Sale, Fort Worth

October 4 – 12: Pink Buckle Barrel Race and Sale, Guthrie, Oklahoma

October 30 – November 19: Nutrena AQHA World Championship Show, Oklahoma City

November 21 – 22: Clovis Horse Sale, Levelland, Texas

November, dates TBD: Heritage Place Fall Sale, Oklahoma City

December 5 – 14: World Series Team Roping, South Point Hotel Casino and Spa, Las Vegas

December, dates TBD: NCHA Futurity Sale, Fort Worth

December, dates TBD: NRHA Futurity Sale, Oklahoma City

All dates are tentative and subject to change.

For more information on AQHA events in 2025, visit www.aqha.com.

