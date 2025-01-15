AQHA Announces 2025 Dates

Mark your calendar with the tentative dates for these 2025 AQHA events.
The American Quarter Horse Association has an exciting line-up of events planned for 2025. Mark your calendars and set your reminders today with these dates, organized by category. Dates are tentative and subject to change.
- January 14-16: 2025 Boehringer Ingelheim Professional Horsemen Academy at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas
- March 28-31: 2025 AQHA Convention at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas
- March 30: AQHA Breeder Recognition Banquet, presented by Teton Ridge
- April 21-27: AQHA East Level 1 Championships at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio
- May 19-24: AQHA West Level 1 Championships, held following the Arizona Quarter Horse Association Pinnacle Circuit, May 14-19, at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center in Las Vegas.
- June 15-21: AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships; Ranch Horse Challenge Finals; and AQHA Cattle Level 1 Championships presented by the Four Sixes Ranch; at the Amarillo Tri-State Exposition in Amarillo, Texas
- August 1-10: AQHYA World Championship Show at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City
- August 1-10: AQHYA World Championship Contests
- October 30 – November 19: Nutrena AQHA World Championship Show; Adequan® AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); Adequan® Level 2 Championships; and AQHA Level 1 Champion of Champions; at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City
- March 29 – September 28: AQHA Racing Challenge Regional Races sponsored by Adequan, Cox Ranch, John Deere and Lip Chip LLC
- May 31: Heritage Place Futurity and Derby, Debbie Schauf Memorial Championship (formerly the Remington Park Invitational Championship) at Remington Park in Oklahoma City
- July 25-26: Texas Quarter Horse Association Yearling Sale in San Antonio
- August 29-30: Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale, All American Derby and Futurity, All American Gold Cup at Ruidoso Downs in Ruidoso, New Mexico
- September 19-21: Heritage Place Yearling Sale in Oklahoma City
- TBD: Los Alamitos Equine Sale at Los Alamitos Racecourse in Cypress, California
- October 18: AQHA Racing Challenge Championships, brought to you by Adequan, Cox Ranch, John Deere, Lip Chip LLC and The Downs at Albuquerque, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- December 13: Champion of Champions and Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity at Los Alamitos Racecourse in Cypress, California
2025 AQHA Regional Championships
- June 26: Region Five Championships at DREAM Park Equestrian Center in Logan Township, New Jersey
- July 18-21: Region Six Championships at Eastern States Expo in West Springfield, Massachusetts
- August 8-11: Region One Championships at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, Washington
- September 11-15: Region Two Championships at Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, South Dakota
AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges
- January 16 – February 8: Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Fort Worth, Texas
- January 24-30 Black Hills Winter Stock Show, Rapid City, South Dakota
- February 21-23: Cowboy Classic RHC, Hutchinson, Kansas
- April 2-6: Punchy in Pink Spring Round Up RHC, McCook, Nebraska
- May 1-4: Romals and Rowels Ranch Showdown, Decatur, Texas (Pending)
- August 22: Hawkeye Ranch Horse Classic RHC, Mason City, Iowa
* Featuring AQHA added money.
American Quarter Horse Youth Association
- March 29: AQHYA Young Alumni Reception presented by Farnam in Las Vegas
- July 8-10: Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo, Texas
- October 16-19: AQHA Youth Racing Experience at the Challenge Championships at The Downs at Albuquerque in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TBD: AQHA World Championship Collegiate Horse Judging Contest
American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum
- November 2024 – November 15, 2025: Behind the Action: Making Magic with the Horses of Hollywood Exhibit
- February 13: Galentine’s Paint and Sip, ticketed special event
- May 16: From Set to Saddle with Hollywood Horse Wrangler John Scott ticketed special event
- July 19: Family Fun Day with FREE Admission
- September 12-13: American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame Induction & Reunion Celebration, ticketed special event
- September 12: AQHA Golf Classic
- TBD: Youth Art Show Exhibit
AQHA Member Services on Location
While you enjoy some of your favorite equine events, take advantage of the many AQHA services that can be handled for you by the AQHA Member Experience Team at an AQHA Member Services booth. Visit www.aqha.com/memberservices to view a full list of upcoming events.
- January 16 – 18: Heritage Place Winter Mixed Sale, Oklahoma City
- January 31 – February 8: Black Hills Stock Show & Sale, Rapid City, South Dakota
- February 21 – 23: Billings Livestock Sale, Billings, Montana
- February 28 – March 1: Lolli Bros Horse Sale, Macon, Missouri
- March 11 – 12: RA Brown Ranch Friends and Family Horse Sale, Throckmorton, Texas
- April 22 – 27: Better Barrel Races, Oklahoma City
- May 29 – June 1: NBHA Super Show, South Point Hotel Casino and Spa, Las Vegas
- June 15 – 21: AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships, Tri-State Exposition, Amarillo, Texas
- July 25 – 26: TQHA Yearling Sale, San Antonio
- August 1 – 10: AQHYA World Championship Show, Oklahoma City
- August 15 – 16: LQHBA Yearling Sale, Kinder, Louisiana
- August 15 – 16: Clovis Horse Sale, Levelland, Texas
- August 30 – 31: All American Futurity Sale, Ruidoso
- September 5 – 6: Pitzer Ranch Sale, Ericson, Nebraska
- September 18 – 20: Hermanson Sale, Mandan, North Dakota
- September 19 – 21: Heritage Place Yearling Sale, Oklahoma City
- September 27 – October 26: All American Quarter Horse Congress, Columbus, Ohio
- October 3 – 18: NRCHA Futurity Sale, Fort Worth
- October 4 – 12: Pink Buckle Barrel Race and Sale, Guthrie, Oklahoma
- October 30 – November 19: Nutrena AQHA World Championship Show, Oklahoma City
- November 21 – 22: Clovis Horse Sale, Levelland, Texas
- November, dates TBD: Heritage Place Fall Sale, Oklahoma City
- December 5 – 14: World Series Team Roping, South Point Hotel Casino and Spa, Las Vegas
- December, dates TBD: NCHA Futurity Sale, Fort Worth
- December, dates TBD: NRHA Futurity Sale, Oklahoma City
All dates are tentative and subject to change.
For more information on AQHA events in 2025, visit www.aqha.com.
