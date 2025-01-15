Julie Goodnight Proudly Watches as Saddle Based on Her Design Is Used by U.S. Army Caisson Detachment During Jimmy Carter’s Funeral Procession

Rising from the wake of controversy, the U.S. Army Caisson Detachment (The Old Guard) has refined protocol to ensure the horses that serve as the mounted escort to our nation’s fallen have saddles that are lightweight, comfortable, and expertly fit to each horse.

Poncha Springs, CO: As the nation paused to recognize former President Jimmy Carter’s remains moved to the U.S. Capitol by the U.S. Army Caisson’s Detachment horse-drawn wagon, Julie Goodnight watched from home, gently wiping away the falling tears. “I watched the whole procession live on TV… I was mesmerized by the scene. Jimmy Carter became President the year I graduated from high school. I remember the election well. He was an amazing man,” says Goodnight. But her tears were not only of sorrow; Goodnight was brimming with pride—and for good reason. She never could have imagined that a saddle based on her design would be used by the majestic horses of the U.S. Army Caisson Detachment—thus playing a supporting role in a remarkable event in American history.

When Goodnight designed the Cascade Crossover Saddle as a lightweight saddle ideal for trail riders, she drew inspiration from the McClellan saddle—the saddle used for the past 75 years by the U.S. Army Caisson Detachment. “I rode on a McClellan training saddle as a teenager and remembered it being the most comfortable, close-contact saddle I had ridden in,” Goodnight says. After extensively researching the history of the McClellan saddle and working closely with Amy Orsak, a saddle designer at Circle Y Saddles, Goodnight released the Cascade Crossover Saddle, a respectful nod to the McClellan with changes to improve the comfort for horse and rider. A few years later, Circle Y Saddles shared the exciting news with Goodnight that the Army had decided to replace the McClellan saddle, and Goodnight’s Cascade Crossover saddle design was a top contender. In March 2024, Goodnight and reps from Circle Y Saddles traveled to Washington to meet with members of “The Old Guard,” discuss saddle specifics, and fit the saddles to their top team of horses. “A few weeks later, I learned that a deal had been struck between the U.S. Army and Circle Y Saddles to manufacture a new Caisson saddle—based off my Cascade saddle design,” relates Goodnight. “The Cascade’s utilitarian style made it an ideal choice,” explains Orsak. “We customized the finish and hardware to suit the military style and made functional adjustments to adapt the saddle for pulling the caisson.”

“It was a thrill and an immense honor to know they had chosen my saddle design… I’ve known for months that the saddles would first be used for Jimmy Carter’s state funeral, but it still seemed surreal watching it,” says Goodnight. USA TODAY (Megan Smith) shared pictures of the U.S. Army Caisson Detachment preparing for the procession with riders on Goodnight’s saddles.

In recent years, the U.S. Army came under fire when the living conditions and health and welfare of the horses of The Old Guard were brought to light and deemed unacceptable. Happily, initiatives have since been put in place to improve and maintain the highest standard of equine care for the horses that serve as the mounted escort to our nation’s fallen, including redesigning the military saddle. Goodnight was thrilled to share her expertise by providing a lightweight saddle that improved comfort, fit, and function. Now, all saddles and tack are expertly measured for a precise fit and redesigned breastplates and additional padding help alleviate pressure points, transferring weight away from the horse’s neck.

So what made Goodnight’s saddle stand out from the competition? For one thing, it weighs only 23 pounds. It offers superior comfort with a memory foam seat, is crafted from Hermann Oak Leather, includes a specialized girth, and combines the best of English and Western saddles. For the rider looking for security in the saddle and close contact with a “bareback feel,” the Cascade Crossover Saddle is the perfect choice. “This saddle has found its way to the therapeutic riding arena and attracted attention from many mounted law enforcement organizations,” says Goodnight. “And the inspiration we took from the McClellan has given it a very stately, military aesthetic.”

About Julie Goodnight: Julie Goodnight started her hugely successful training business in 1985, produced over 260 episodes of the award-winning TV show Horse Master with Julie Goodnight, is a spokesperson for the Certified Horsemanship Association, and was named the Exceptional Equestrian Educator by Equine Affaire in 2008. She frequently contributes to Horse & Rider, Horse Illustrated, and hosts the engaging monthly horse training podcast Ride On with Julie Goodnight. Learn more at JulieGoodnight.com.

