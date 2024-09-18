Ariat World Series of Team Roping’s Title Fights Streaming Live from Abilene Sept. 19-22 on Roping.com 

The Ariat World Series of Team Roping’s Title Fights will stream live from the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, Texas, on Roping.com, showcasing some of the highest money ropings of the WSTR’s regular season.

The special fees ropings will award qualification spots to the $18 million Finale in Las Vegas this December and pay ropers tens of thousands of dollars along the way. It kicks off with an Open WSTR qualifier Thursday at 11 a.m. CT, with a full lineup of qualifiers throughout the weekend.

“The highest-stakes roping of the weekend is the #9.5 Heartland,” said Jett Sharp, WSTR events manager. “At $500 a roper, enter twice with two full rounds, that will be the kind of qualifier to call home about.”

Roping,com will also stream the full Abilene Special, featuring an Ultimate Calf Roping jackpot and breakaway, Resistol Jr. Shootout breakaway and tie-down, all-girl team roping and high-stakes Open breakaway produced by Ride West Productions. Top breakaway ropers and all-girl team ropers will fit this in their schedule before heading to Mandan, North Dakota, to wrap up the regular season’s rodeos.

Roping.com and KeyCard Max members have full access the all of the roping from start to finish, while Roping.com will offer a three-day free trial for those wanting to watch the event. Key Card and Key Card Max members will receive all of their runs delivered after the roping via the Global Handicaps app.

Ropers can watch thousands of hours of roping footage—including past Ariat WSTR Finales, US Finals, Spicer Gripps, Wildfire Open to the Worlds, Mo’ Betta Calf Ropings and more—while using their free trial at Roping.com. Members have access to the site 24/7, with instructional videos from the best in the world, like Trevor Brazile, Clay Tryan, Patrick Smith, Jake Barnes, Clay O’Brien Cooper and many, many more.

Entries for the Title Fights, produced by the WSTR, are on-site, with books opening at 10 a.m.

