Retired Racehorse Project Elects New Board Members

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today the election of two new members to its board of directors.

Patrick Cummings is the executive director of the National Thoroughbred Alliance (NTA), a consultative organization founded by leading owner Mike Repole. Prior to launching the NTA, Cummings led the Thoroughbred Idea Foundation during its five-year operation, achieving multiple American firsts while heading the think tank. In previous roles, Cummings managed the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s racing public affairs team, served former race-tracking and data firm Trakus, and covered international racing for a variety of publications. He has also operated his own consulting practice, Global Racing Solutions, and enjoyed horse ownership through syndicates in the U.S., the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

“It was a great honor to be invited to join the RRP board,” said Cummings. “The RRP’s impact in driving demand for Thoroughbreds in their post-racing careers has been enormous and I’m looking forward to assisting in its ongoing evolution. Market-based solutions are vital to a healthy aftercare ecosystem and the RRP’s flagship event, the Thoroughbred Makeover, celebrates the versatility of our breed beyond the racetrack.”

Sarah Williams has over fifteen years of regulatory experience in the financial services industry. Williams started riding in the hunter/jumper discipline at the age of eight and has ridden Thoroughbreds almost exclusively since. Recognizing the versatility of Thoroughbreds, Williams is a multi-discipline rider who enjoys dressage, eventing, competitive trail, and camping with her horses. She owns two Thoroughbred Makeover graduates, Lure of the South and Magic Train. Williams also co-owns a 2024 Thoroughbred Makeover hopeful, Feliciano, with her Thoroughbred Makeover teammate. Williams has volunteered extensively for the RRP and is active in several riding clubs and associations.

“I am looking forward to serving the Retired Racehorse Project in a new capacity,” commented Williams. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board to advance RRP’s mission in helping support those who are dedicated to finding a meaningful second career for these amazing horses.”

“I am so pleased to welcome Sarah and Pat to the RRP board of directors,” said board chair Neil Agate. “Recruitment of highly qualified and motivated board members is one of my top priorities and adding Sarah and Pat to our already strong board will help ensure that we are able to continue to increase awareness for the RRP mission and bolster our strategic planning objectives.”

RRP board members may serve up to two consecutive three-year terms. You can learn more about the RRP’s board of directors at therrp.org/board-members.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

