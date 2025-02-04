Back on Track Honors the Horses Serving America’s Veterans

The EQUUS Foundation is pleased to announce the inaugural recipients of the Back on Track Veteran Services Grants – a unique grant program for equine charities in the United States that provide Equine Assisted Services that specifically recognizes the accomplishments of the equines who are improving the lives of veterans and their families.

In early discussions with Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President, the simple phrase ‘For The Love of Horses’ started the partnership between Back on Track and the EQUUS Foundation. Because of this foundational statement, Back on Track could not be more proud, said James Ruder, Managing Director and CEO of Back on Track USA. Mr. Ruder continued, Veterans deserve more than we can ever possibly offer them, but this program and the animals that make it happen, deliver more to the veteran than meets the eye. Horses do not judge, but rather, they offer the unconditional emotional support and physical stature that delivers so much to our deserving veterans and this program is our way of saying thank you to the horse.

On behalf of the EQUUS Foundation and Back on Track, we wish to recognize the contributions of Christina Keim in authoring the profiles of the 2024 recipients, said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. The stories of these horses demonstrate the impact horses continue to have on our lives and the horse’s unique ability to empower, teach, and heal.

Belle

Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, Inc. (CKRH)

Lexington, Kentucky

When a Veteran named Amber first signed up to participate in the therapeutic horsemanship program at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope (CKRH), she freely admits that because she was scared of horses, she approached the experience with some trepidation. But thanks to the support and patience shown by Belle, an 18-year-old Rocky Mountain Horse, Amber has slowly relearned how to feel safe, build trust, and most importantly– believe in herself again. READ MORE →

Carter

Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Inc

Crownsville, Maryland

When a former upper-level dressage mount named Carter joined the equine team at Maryland Therapeutic Riding (MTR) in 2020, no one could have predicted how many different roles this 17.1 hand gentle giant would come to fill within their program. But perhaps some of Carter’s most important contributions are what he offers to participants in MTR’s Equine Services for Heroes program. READ MORE →

Chance

Bridle Paths

Leesburg, Virginia

Chance, a 23-year-old imported Belgian warmblood, has been part of the equine team at Bridle Paths for over a decade. Competing under the name Unscripted, Chance once carried future Olympian Reed Kessler around children’s hunter courses; today, he helps participants in Bridle Paths’ programs take meaningful steps toward growth, learning, and healing. READ MORE →

Goliath

Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, Inc

Islandia, New York

When Goliath, a 21-year old Belgian gelding, joined the herd over a decade ago, the previous career of this powerful yet sensitive horse as part of a competitive pulling team had left him feeling insecure and lacking confidence. Today, when veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and their families meet the largest animal living at Pal-O-Mine, Goliath teaches them that even the biggest and most powerful creatures need help sometimes, too. READ MORE →

Lance

The Equuus Effect

Sharon, Connecticut

Lance is a recent addition to the small herd at The Equus Effect. Now 22-years-old, Lance is the perfect match for those participants who love the challenge of working with a big, sensitive horse who is also no push over. Today, Lance participates in all aspects of the curriculum directly involving horses – teaching connection, attunement, and collaboration. READ MORE →

Legendary Slider

STEPS with Horses

Fort Worth, Texas

Legendary Slider— Max to his friends – was a 10-year-old ex-reining horse when he joined the S.T.E.P.S. With Horses equine staff in 2021. An injury had cut his successful performance career short, but when he arrived at the program, staff quickly identified that his previous lifestyle had left some invisible wounds as well. Many of the veterans who meet Max immediately understand his journey from isolation to connection, as they too have struggled to reintegrate into civilian life and find community. READ MORE →

Mae West

Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Foundation, Inc.

Lovettsville, Virginia

In 2010, two notable events occurred that would come to positively impact the veterans’ community of Loudoun County, Virginia: first, Loudoun Therapeutic Riding (LTR) established its Equine Services for Heroes program, and second, a Clydesdale filly named Mae West was born. However, despite being established in the same year, it would be some time before the two would intersect. Mae West’s journey to LTR in 2014 is as unique as that of many of the veterans she works with there. READ MORE →

Power

BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding & Educational Center

Harvard, Illinois

Not so long ago, BraveHearts president and CEO, Meggan McQueeney, learned about an older bay Quarter Horse gelding who, in younger days, had taken his owner to the World Series of Team Roping. When McQueeney met the gelding, his coat was dull, his tail was barely there, he was wormy, and his feet and teeth needed care. But the way the horse locked his eyes and ears on her, the way he carried himself, and the way he gently moved his feet, all showed her he was something special. McQueeney purchased him on the spot. READ MORE →

Ruby

Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue, Inc.

Dover Plains, New York

After the death of their young owner seven years ago, an 11-year-old registered Belgian mare named Fezziwig Tulip and her sire, Fezziwig Pom Parkins (known as Ruby and Pom, respectively) were left in the care of her parents; soon, the financial burden became overwhelming. Fortunately, both were taken in by Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue, where nearly 150 Veterans and their families benefit annually from the unique programs they offer. READ MORE →

Stryker

Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, Inc.

Mount Kisko, New York

Stryker, a 22-year-old Holsteiner gelding, came to Endeavor when his show career ended due to a tendon sheath injury. After a successful rehabilitation, he soon found a niche within their mounted therapeutic horsemanship program. But after needing to transition to solely unmounted activities, Stryker found his true calling working with Endeavor’s Veterans. READ MORE →

Learn more about Veteran Services Grants at equusfoundation.org/veterans

