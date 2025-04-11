Brooke USA Announces 2025 Executive Committee of the Board of Directors

Lexington, KY – (April 11, 2025) – Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) announces the re-election of Dr. James “Jim” Hamilton as Chair of the Board of Directors. Jim is a partner in the veterinary clinic of Southern Pines Equine in North Carolina.

Over the years, Jim has been instrumental in the development of administrative policies and operational procedures, all contributing toward organizational growth. He has been a contributor toward strong relationships with the equine veterinary community and has played a key role in securing major gifts to fund the nonprofit’s mission.

Dr. Julia Wilson serves as Vice Chair. Julia, who lives in Stillwater, MN, is the Co-Founder of the Equitarian Initiative, an organization which, like Brooke USA, is committed to improving the health and welfare of working equines and their families.

Holly Sampson from Duluth, MN, is the organization’s Treasurer. She is the retired President & CEO of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation where she worked for 30 years. An avid equestrian, she spends her time between Duluth and Spring Island in South Carolina.

Lisa Bair is Brooke USA’s Secretary. A serial healthcare entrepreneur and current Managing Director of a Market Access advertising agency in New York, Lisa resides in Wellington, FL, and competed in show jumping before retiring her horses several years ago.

Dr. David Jones is Brooke USA’s Chairman Emeritus. He is a 54-year volunteer of the Brooke family of charities, including Past Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Brooke: Action for Working Horses & Donkeys. As statesman and advisor to the Executive Committee, David’s experience in pivotal in matters of governance and Board relations.

“I am excited to lead Brooke USA’s Board of Directors once again and especially on our 10th Anniversary in 2025. I look forward to working closely with fellow Board members and staff to further execute our mission-driven strategy,” said Jim. “I know that many challenges lie ahead but I’m confident that we will continue to build support by making new friends and extending our work.”

“Brooke USA has a very bright future, and I look forward to leveraging our greater strength and exceptional talent to grow our presence, increase awareness for our mission and raise the needed funds to make a significant difference in the lives of equines and people in vulnerable communities across the world and right here in the United States,” Jim concluded.

Brooke USA Chief Executive Officer Emily Dulin stated, “Jim has been instrumental to our success since he joined the Board of Directors at the very beginning of our organization. His deep knowledge of the equestrian industry makes him an asset as we continue expand our brand.”

Brooke USA’s 2025 Board of Directors is comprised of:

Officers:

James “Jim” Hamilton, DVM; Board Chair – Southern Pines, NC

Julia Wilson, DVM; Vice Chair – Stillwater, MN

Holly Sampson; Treasurer – Duluth, MN

Lisa Bair; Secretary – Wellington, FL

David Jones; Chair Emeritus – Asheboro, NC

Directors-at-large:

Mark Beausoleil – West Palm Beach, FL

Vicky Busch – Folsom, LA

Tami Fratis – Ocala, FL

Sally Frick – Campobello, SC

Dwayne Hildreth – Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX

Gill Johnston – Wellington, FL

Laura Rombauer – Saint Helena, CA

Katie Roth – Aiken, SC

Jennifer Schechter – Wellington, FL

Chris Tattersall – East Sussex, UK

Stuart Winston – Newport Beach, CA

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare, and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.



Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.

