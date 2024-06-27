Brooke USA Hosts Day of Giving

≈ In Honor of Dorothy Brooke’s Birthday Month ≈

Brooke USA Foundation celebrates its first Day of Giving on Sunday, June 30 to honor the legacy of the Brooke family of charities’ founder Dorothy Brooke. In support of current projects taking place in vulnerable communities across the world and right here in the United States, Brooke USA invites its community of friends and supporters to make a gift during its inaugural Day of Giving 24-hour fundraiser.

“Those who contribute on our Day of Giving might not know just how important their generosity is,” said Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “During summertime, it is historically difficult to raise funds and it is often seen as the ‘off season,’ with children away from school, people eager to travel, meet up with friends and family, and explore the world around them,” she added. According to GiveSmart, nonprofits bring in less than 5% of their annual fundraising income in both July and August, respectively.

For the last five years, during June, Brooke USA has recognized Dorothy Brooke’s invaluable contributions to alleviating the suffering of working horses, donkeys and mules, and in general to the field of animal welfare. In celebration of Dorothy’s unselfish commitment to help those less fortunate, Brooke USA is rallying supporters to help the nonprofit during the summer by jumpstarting fundraising activities in June.

Thanks to the generosity of Brooke USA long-time donors, Vicky and Eric Bush of Folsom, LA, friends and supporters are challenged to help raise $20,000 by midnight on June 30 by matching each donation, dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

“We’re also encouraging both our annual and recurring donors to step up and make one additional gift to Brooke USA on June 30; any amount helps,” explained Karen Moon, Donor Engagement Officer. These donations will support our projects in greatest need on this Day of Giving and will be earmarked toward Brooke USA’s new project in Kenya which will train 120 animal health practitioners in rural agrovets stores (one-stop shopping for farming supplies). Training includes capacity building in up-to-date veterinary diagnosis, simple surgical procedures and drug administration. This will allow sick and wounded animals to get safe and effective treatment at their local Agrovet store. This model improves local resources while providing animal care locally.

Brooke USA’s Day of Giving will be hosted online at www.BrookeUSA.org and through social media. Donors can take advantage of social media to create their own matching gifts and fundraising challenges to motivate their friends and family to give. “Our Brooke USA community has proven time and time again to be one that prides itself on how it takes care of those who need it most,” added Dulin. “No matter how you contribute on June 30, know that every single dollar will benefit an animal in Kenya through training of local communities.”

Mark your calendars for Brooke USA’s Day of Giving on Sunday, June 30. To learn more about how you can help, visit our website at www.BrookeUSA.org and be sure to spread the word!

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare, and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.

For more information, contact:

Emily J. Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Kendall Bierer

561-309-9873

Kendall.Bierer@BrookeUSA.org