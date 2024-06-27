Equestrian Brands Small Business Contest Announcement

The Plaid Horse supports innovation, entrepreneurship, and growth of collaborative and pro-equestrian ventures.

We are pleased to offer our first brand competition in 2024, designed to support and grow small and new equestrian innovation in 2025.

Prizes

Grand Champion

The Grand Champion prize will be awarded to a single brand featured as the April 2025 cover, with 8 pages of photos and an article written personally by Piper Klemm. The cover story will be featured on the profile of all The Plaid Horse social medias during the month of April and permanently posted on theplaidhorse.com. Also included in the award is a one year sidebar ad on theplaidhorse.com for 2025, a guest appearance on The Plaidcast, a monthly e-blast for one year, networking connections and opportunities, and 20 – 1 hour consulting sessions with Piper Klemm.

Value of advertising & consulting awarded as prize: $50,000+

Champion – 10 awarded

10 Champion prizes will be awarded their brand story shared in print and on theplaidhorse.com in 2025 shared on all The Plaid Horse social medias, one full page ad in 2025, a collaborative post with The Plaid Horse on Instagram, and an E-Blast sent to The Plaid Horse subscribers.

Value of advertising awarded as prize: $10,000+

Reserve Champion – 10 awarded

10 Reserve Champion prizes will be awarded a collaborative post with The Plaid Horse on Instagram and an E-Blast sent to The Plaid Horse subscribers and the brand story shared on theplaidhorse.com.

Value of advertising awarded as prize: $5,000+

Rules

Open to all businesses, disciplines, and horse people in the US and Canada.

All business owners must be 18 years or older.

All entries must be original works by the entrant, in English. Plagiarism, which includes the use of third-party poetry, song lyrics, characters, or another person’s universe, without written permission, will result in disqualification. Entries generated or created by computer software and/or artificial intelligence will be disqualified.

Important Dates

Submissions are due September 15, 2024.

Winners will be notified by December 1, 2024.

You can find the entry form here: https://www.theplaidhorse.com/brand/