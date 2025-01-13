Congratulations to Palm Equestrian Academy’s Star Horse Sand N My Bootz

In recent years, the focus of Palm Equestrian Academy has been that of education through clinics, teaching tours, judging and authoring materials for at home training. However, the itch to have a special young horse to bring along was one that Lynn Palm needed to scratch. In doing so she set out with a checklist to find that horse.

Sand N My Bootz checked all the boxes-exceptional bloodlines, pleasing to the eye, fluid movement and most importantly, personable and trainable. All qualities to seek in a horse for herself, Lynn knew this one would make a great partner for a youth or amateur rider or a family in his future.

In his first official year under the Palm Equestrian Academy training program, Sand N My Bootz, a 2025 AQHA/APHA gelding by Spooks Gotta Gun, became an ambassador for the longevity training that Lynn, Cyril and Marie-Frances used with Rugged Lark, his many offspring and hundreds of other horses under their guidance.

That first year involved ups and downs in training, growth spurts, adjustments to diet and fitness regimes, miles of ground training, under saddle sessions, trailering offsite and exposure at competitions. Bootz exemplified all the stages of young horse training and continued to mature and progress.

While juggling her many responsibilities within Palm Equestrian Academy, Marie-Frances Davis became Bootz’ full time keeper and jockey. With periodic schooling sessions from Lynn and Cyril, the 3-person, one horse team ended 2024 with multiple accolades from USEF, AQHA and APHA.

In just a few months in 2024, at Basic Level Western Dressage Sand N My Bootz earned a top three finish for USEF Horse of the Year, the AQHA Superior award and High Point Junior Horse at his level as well as a top placing for Dressage and Western Dressage from the PAC Program with APHA.

Sand N My Bootz and his training will be featured this year in the 55th Anniversary of Palm Equestrian Academy. To follow Bootz’ journey: past, present and future, chronicled in photo and video follow Palm Equestrian Academy’s social pages.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy and Author of The Horse Always Comes First

