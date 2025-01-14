EQUUS Television Launches Revolutionary New Revenue Opportunity for Equestrian Venues and Organizations beginning First Quarter 2025

[Wellington, FL January 14, 2025] — EQUUS Television Network proudly unveils its Vertical Sub Channel Solution, an innovative platform empowering equestrian venues and equestrian organizations with enhanced control and revenue-generating opportunities. By leveraging state-of-the-art global television and streaming technologies, EQUUS Television is redefining how equestrian organizations connect with audiences worldwide.

This groundbreaking initiative enables organizations to create and manage their own streaming networks & sponsorship opportunities under the EQUUS umbrella, amplifying their events, stories, and unique identities to a vast national and international audience. The platform’s accessibility ensures maximum exposure, leveraging the large EQUUS Television Network audience & production expertise offering significant benefits to members, sponsors, and stakeholders.

“We are delighted to extend our SubChannel offerings to encompass the diverse disciplines and passions within the equestrian community,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network. “With an engaged audience of over 6 million viewers, this initiative represents a transformative opportunity to enhance visibility, drive revenue, and promote inclusivity across the global equestrian landscape. Since 2021, we’ve been privileged to support equestrian organizations, and this new approach takes our partnership to unprecedented heights.”

What EQUUS Television Brings to the Table

· Global Accessibility Across Leading Platforms: EQUUS provides partners with distribution on major platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire, ROKU, LG, Samsung, Android TV, and mobile devices. Streaming is available 24/7 at www.equustelevision.net, offering a subscription-free model that breaks down barriers of entry for new audiences and maximizes reach.

· Customized Video On Demand, Streaming & News Opportunity: EQUUS designs tailored platforms and content strategies to highlight the unique stories and events of equestrian athletes and organizations, while enabling unparalleled revenue opportunities for venues and organizations to control rights, revenues and promotion.

· Dynamic Content Beyond the Arena: EQUUS creates captivating content that transcends traditional event coverage, including professional disciplines such as Thoroughbred racing, polo, college equestrian, rodeo, horse health, breeding, and equestrian documentary filmmaking.

Key Benefits for Equestrian Organizations

· Broader Visibility: High-quality streaming connects organizations to a global audience, unlocking new revenue streams while strengthening brand equity.

· Premium Sponsorship Opportunities: EQUUS provides an unparalleled platform for sponsors and advertisers to reach a dedicated audience of Equine Enthusiasts from across the Equestrian Spectrum

· Revenue Opportunities: SubChannel owners gain access to strategic advertising partnerships and actionable data insights to optimize content and marketing strategies.

Empowering Equestrian Organizations for the Future

EQUUS Television’s continuous innovation ensures that independent equestrian organizations can adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving media landscape. With over 120 years of combined expertise in broadcast, digital, and television production, EQUUS transforms venues, athletes, and organizations into influential assets for brands and the broader sports community.

About EQUUS Television Network

As the nation’s leading equine broadcast platform, EQUUS Television Network is committed to advancing the equestrian world through cutting-edge streaming solutions and strategic marketing initiatives. By collaborating with organizations and athletes, EQUUS helps amplify their impact while staying true to their values and goals.

Explore EQUUS Artist and Athlete profiles, along with customizable SubChannels and broadcast feeds, designed to cater to both local and global audiences, at www.equustelevision.net. Contact EQUUS Now to review the opportunity and to begin experiencing dramatic audience growth immediately.

Media Contact:

Diana De Rosa

Phone: 516-848-4867 / 800-358-2179

Email: diana@equustelevision.net

Download the EQUUS Mobile App

· Apple Devices

· Android Devices