Cowgirl Biz Announces “Vote for Your Favorite Cowgirl Business” Event & New Sponsorship Opportunities

Sheridan, WY – Cowgirl Biz, a revolutionary platform with a directory of over 1,200 cowgirl businesses and home to Where Cowgirls Shop, is excited to announce The Best of Cowgirl Biz – an event where YOU get to choose the best cowgirl businesses across America! Kicking off on April 12, 2025, and running through May 15, 2025, this event allows fans and supporters to vote for their favorite businesses in categories such as Best Cowgirl Hats, Best Cowgirl Jewelry, Best Cowgirl Leather Artisan, and more.

The event is part of Cowgirl Biz’s mission to shine a spotlight on the incredible work of passionate cowgirl entrepreneurs, who are creating one-of-a-kind products and services. Whether it’s handmade leather goods, Western art, or unique apparel, these businesses are blazing trails and deserve to be celebrated!

How It Works:

Voting Starts: April 12, 2025

Voting Ends: May 15, 2025

May 15, 2025 Categories Include: Best Cowgirl Hats Best Cowgirl Jewelry Best Cowgirl Leather Artisan Best Cowgirl Artist Best Cowgirl Horse Tack & Gear Best Cowgirl Home & Decor Best Cowgirl Photographer Best Cowgirl Handcrafted Products Best Cowgirl Western Wear



During the voting period, Season 1 of the Where Cowgirls Shop Show will be live streaming every Wednesday at 12pm EST. The event kicks off with a live stream by team member Tori Boyea, Miss Rodeo Wisconsin 2024, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Midwest Horse Fair, and continues every Wednesday thereafter. This exciting show will showcase top cowgirl products, offer a behind-the-scenes look at the brands behind them, and feature unique giveaways. The event will culminate with a Season Finale on May 21, 2025, where the winners will be revealed live!

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the cowgirl community to come together, discover new businesses, and show support for the amazing work these entrepreneurs are doing,” said Kim Ivkov, Founder of Cowgirl Biz. “We’re excited to give people the chance to vote for The Best of the Best in cowgirl businesses and shine a spotlight on the incredible talent within this community.”

New Sponsorship Opportunities:

As part of The Best of Cowgirl Biz event, Cowgirl Biz is offering exciting new sponsorship opportunities. These opportunities are perfect for businesses looking to connect with the passionate and loyal audience of cowgirl entrepreneurs, customers, and fans.

Are you a business that loves supporting other small businesses in the Western industry? This is your chance to get involved! Sponsorship options include:

Partnering with Cowgirl Biz to support this exciting event

to support this exciting event Sponsoring a Category to gain recognition during the event and in the Where Cowgirls Shop Show

“Sponsoring this event is more than just advertising; it’s about supporting the growth of Cowgirl Entrepreneurs and being part of a community that values authenticity and hard work,” says Kim. “We want to help elevate these incredible businesses while giving sponsors the opportunity to showcase their brand to a dedicated audience.”

For more info about the event and how you can get involved, including sponsorships, please visit: https://www.cowgirlbiz.com/the-best-of-cowgirl-biz/

About Cowgirl Biz

Cowgirl Biz is a revolutionary platform that combines a directory of over 1,200 cowgirl businesses with a marketplace Where Cowgirls Shop, a blog where we share “Behind the Brands” cowgirl stories, and unique cowgirl gift guides—all designed to support and elevate cowgirl entrepreneurs across America. With a community-driven approach, Cowgirl Biz showcases a diverse range of products and services, from handmade jewelry and leather goods to art, photography, and beyond. It’s no surprise that members love the movement and proudly display the Where Cowgirls Shop Proud Member of Cowgirl Biz badge on their websites.

Businesses also value the growing educational resources available in the Biz Hub, which help them expand and thrive, along with the highly collaborative Cowgirl Entrepreneurs and Innovators Facebook group, which is nearing 10,000 members. Cowgirl Biz has quickly become a game changer for cowgirl entrepreneurs, providing the resources, visibility, and community needed to succeed. As a passionate and ever-expanding network, Cowgirl Biz celebrates the cowgirl spirit through entrepreneurship and collaboration.

For more information, sponsorship details, or media inquiries, please contact:

Kim Ivkov, Founder

hello@cowgirlbiz.com

https://www.cowgirlbiz.com/