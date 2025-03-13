Horses and Humans Research Foundation Invites You to Two Free Webinars in April

Chagrin Falls, OH- March 19, 2025: Join HHRF and Dr. Roberta Blake at Noon (EST) on Wednesday, April 9,2025 for a free webinar titled: How Can We Improve Horse Welfare in Sports?

Leveraging biomechanics analysis in sport horses allows us to better understand their movement, identify early signs of discomfort, and optimize training techniques—ultimately enhancing both performance and welfare. On this talk Dr. Blake will show some of the research and efforts in improving sports horses’ welfare through equitation science.

Visit http://www.horsesandhumans.org/ to learn more about Dr. Blake

On Wednesday, April 23,2025 at 7:00pm (ET) join Dr. Tiffany Banks and Dr. Andrea Suk as they present: Amplifying Voices: Exploring Educational Access and Support Experiences of Children with Autism and Creating Inclusive Research Teams

The growing literature to support the use of animal-assisted interventions to benefit the lives of Autistic individuals demonstrates increased methodological rigor over the last decade. In this presentation we explore the rationale and justification for amplifying Autistic voices as part of the research process. We will review best practices and considerations for interviewing Autistic youth and conclude with recommendations on creating inclusive research teams to further align our work with ethical research practices.

To sign up and learn more about these amazing speakers visit http://www.horsesandhumans.org/.

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO shares “This month’s webinars continue HHRF’s commitment to education, offering valuable insights into equine and human well-being. By sharing knowledge and perspectives, we hope to help everyone do better—because we know better.”



For more information about HHRF, our funded research, webinars and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

