EQUIWINNER BEST PRACTICES A user’s guide to tailoring your Equiwinner protocol to meet your horse’s needs

Equiwinner™, the state-of-the-art patented non-transdermal electrolyte balancing patch, has been used by horsemen and women for more than 20 years to keep their horses happy, healthy and performing their best through improved hydration.

Electrolytes play a role in every physiological process in the body, and from exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage (bleeding), anhidrosis and tying up to headshaking, thumps, and overall dehydration, there is a wide array of conditions horse owners use Equiwinner to treat or prevent.

In an effort to support current and future Equiwinner customers, Barbara Socha of Signal-Health, the North American distributor of Equiwinner, reached out to some of their most loyal customers to ask not only why they use the patches, but how. The result is a Best Practices Guide for Equiwinner…straight from the horse’s mouth!

“The majority of our customers have been using Equiwinner for years, but the reasons and ways they do vary greatly,” said Socha. “It seems like every week I’m learning of new ways customers are finding success with Equiwinner, and since we are all in this for the love and betterment of the horse, I wanted to make it as easy as possible for our customers, from the longtime loyal users to those trying Equiwinner for the first time, to access this information.”

To read Equiwinner’s Best Practices, which includes testimonials from horsemen and women from a wide range of riding disciplines and competitive equestrian sports, go to https://signal-health.com/equiwinner-best-practices/.

And, if you use Equiwinner in a way not yet covered in our Best Practices, reach out and tell us! You may be featured on our website, social media or print materials.

About Equiwinner

Equiwinner is a patented all-natural patch that balances the electrolytes in a horse’s body. By restoring the balance and proper utilization of electrolytes in a horse’s system, Equiwinner patches have proven to successfully reduce and/or fully resolve bleeding (EIPH), non-sweating (anhidrosis), tying up, headshaking and other chronic equine ailments. To learn more, visit signal-health.com.

Media Contact:

Barbara Socha, Signal-Health LLC

North American Distributor of Equiwinner

bsocha@signal-health.com

Photos available upon request.