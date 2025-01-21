IT’S YOUR CHANCE TO SHINE – Equine Affaire invites riders to apply for clinics and competitions!

COLUMBUS, OH, January 21, 2025 – It may still be cold and snowy out in much of the Midwest, but guess what? Judging by the amount of hair getting caught in our curry combs, our horses already know what’s ahead. Spring is coming, and that means Equine Affaire in Ohio is just around the bend, too!

If you’ve always wanted to ride in North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering, make 2025 your year to saddle up. Equine Affaire is proud to offer three exciting opportunities for you and your horse to shine at Equine Affaire, happening April 10-13, 2025, at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH.

After more than thirty years in existence, Equine Affaire’s educational program is legendary. If the arena walls could talk in the Ohio Expo Center or the Eastern States Exposition (home of our Massachusetts event for more than 25 years), they’d have incredible stories to tell of the extraordinarily skilled teachers, coaches, and educators who have shared their collective wisdom over the years with students and audiences of Equine Affaires past. We are thrilled to continue our tradition of bringing some of the very best in the business to this year’s event to teach our attendees – as well as a select class of Ride With a Pro™ participants!

Applications are now open for equestrians just like you to apply to Ride With a Pro ™ at Equine Affaire in Ohio. Apply before February 14 for your opportunity to ride with Ryan Rose (general training and ranch trail), Julie Goodnight (general training and horsemanship and cow work), Tik Maynard (eventing and general horsemanship), Cole Cameron (colt starting and roping), Luke Reinbold (general training and horsemanship and cow work), Connie Combs (barrel racing), Wendy Murdoch (biomechanics and Sure Foot), Barbra Schulte (cutting and general training), Jennifer Truett (dressage), Marcie Quist (driving), Ivy Starnes (easy gaited horses), Cole Cameron (general training and horsemanship), Sandy Simons (general training and cowgirl dressage), Traci Brooks (hunters/jumpers), and Ty Evans (mules), and for your chance to work out with Ifa Simmonds (Equestrians in Motion workshops)! We’ll be adding more cow and ranch clinicians soon as part of Cowtown in Cooper, sponsored by Western Life Today! Back for its second year, this two-day tour of cattle-oriented Western events will include the opportunity to work with live cattle.

To apply to Ride with a Pro at Equine Affaire, visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-participate/ohio-ride-in-clinics/ohio-ride-with-a-pro-2/ today to review the Ride With a Pro ™ clinic summary and fill out an application. The application fee for clinics is $105, which includes clinic participation, event admission, 24 hours of stabling, and a T-shirt. Clinicians will select participants for their sessions from written applications and videos submitted to Equine Affaire. Applications are due by February 14!

Equine Affaire is also proud to host the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, happening Friday, April 11, in the Coliseum. If you and your horse love obstacle work and the unique challenge of competing under pressure, against the clock, and in front of a cheering crowd, then the VHRC just might be for you! Horses and riders will enter the Coliseum one at a time to tackle a challenging obstacle course. Each pair will be evaluated based on the horse’s attitude, the rider’s horsemanship, and the team’s overall performance. The course for the VHRC will include numerous trail obstacles and riding challenges. Past features have included jumping over obstacles, backing up through a pattern, pole bending or roll backs, various gymkhana games, working gates, riding over or through “spooky objects”, lead changes, flexing, and more. All disciplines are welcome to apply! Oh, and did we mention there’s $5,500 in cash and other prizes at stake?

Only twenty-five horse-and-rider pairs will be selected, so be prepared to put your best foot forward in your application materials! Visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-participate/ohio-compete/ohio-versatile-horse-rider-competition/ for more details and be sure to turn in your application by February 14!

If you’ve always wanted to compete at Equine Affaire but versatility competitions just aren’t your style, then you’re in luck! Equine Affaire is proud to announce the first annual Breed Bonanza in Ohio! Sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, this exciting new class will consist of a unique under-saddle rail class, open to all breeds and disciplines. A carefully curated panel of three judges, consisting of a breeder, a horse show judge, and a professional trainer, will bring their unique backgrounds and perspectives to the ring as they select and crown the inaugural Breed Bonanza champion! The class will be divided into a Youth (ages 12-18) and Adult (19+) section. The winner of each class will be selected based on the quality of the horse’s gaits, horsemanship, and turnout. Our judges will be looking for the standout horse and rider combination who epitomizes the cream of the crop.

The Breed Bonanza will take place on Sunday, April 13 in the Coliseum at the Ohio Expo Center. Apply today for your chance to shine in the Bonanza! Applications are due by February 14. To learn more, visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-participate/ohio-compete/ohio-breed-bonanza/. We can’t wait to see you shine – and to crown our first Breed Bonanza Champions!

General admission tickets to Equine Affaire and Fantasia are on sale now at equineaffaire.com and through Western Edge. Enjoy unbridled access to the largest horse-related trade show in North America, multiple themed pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge, the brand-new Breed Bonanza and Donkey Extravaganza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, as well as a variety of immersive activities! Separate tickets are required for Fantasia.

If you want to stay up to date on all things Equine Affaire, we recommend downloading the Western Edge mobile app. Western Edge, a premier mobile app platform, offers Equine Affaire fans an easy new way to purchase tickets though its user-friendly electronic ticketing system. Whether you purchase your tickets online or through the app, you’ll receive them in your email – but make sure you keep the app on your phone! Through Western Edge, you’ll have all the event details available at your fingertips, including a venue map, the event schedule, exhibitor listings, and much more.

Equine Affaire acknowledges the generous support of its sponsors, including Rod’s, US Equestrian, Pro Earth Animal Health, Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, Western Life Today, and others. To learn more about Equine Affaire and stay up to date on everything related to Equine Affaire in Ohio, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg, Marketing Coordinator

Equine Affaire, Inc.

Phone: (740) 845-0085 ext. 103

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com

www.equineaffaire.com

*Pictures Available Upon Request