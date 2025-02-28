EQUUS Television Network Encourages More Filmmakers to Enter Equestrian Films into the Tryon International Film Festival

Dates: October 9-12, 2025

Location: Tryon, NC

The Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) is looking for more equestrian films to feature in its 2025 lineup. Since partnering with the EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) in 2023, TRIFF has actively encouraged equine filmmakers to submit their work.

Submission Guidelines

Open to features, shorts, documentaries, animation, music videos, and interviews focused on equestrian themes.

Films must have been produced in 2023 or later. Exceptional older films may be considered if they haven't been previously shown at TRIFF.

. Exceptional older films may be considered if they haven’t been previously shown at TRIFF. All equestrian films will be automatically entered into the “Best Equestrian Film” category and screened at the Sunnydale Equestrian Screening Venue.

How to Submit

Visit TryonInternationalFilmFestival.org and click Submit. Select the appropriate TRIFF category from the dropdown menu. In the Cover Letter, include:

“My film is an Equestrian Film. Please also include it in the Equestrian Film category.” Entry fees range from $40 to $50 (early submissions receive lower rates).

Key Dates

Regular Deadline: June 1, 2025

Late Deadline: July 1, 2025

Notification Date: August 1, 2025

Festival Dates: October 9-12, 2025

: October 9-12, 2025 Filmmakers & Ticket Holders Meet & Greet: October 11, 2025 (5:00–6:00 PM)

Categories

TRIFF offers a variety of categories, including:

Narrative (Feature & Short)

Documentary (Feature & Short)

Student Films (High School & College)

Human Rights & EcoHarmony Ciné Award

Animation (Feature & Short)

Comedy (Short & Feature)

Best Equestrian Film

Festival Highlights

Exposure: Films are screened before hundreds of festival attendees.

Films are screened before hundreds of festival attendees. Networking: Meet judges, filmmakers, and industry professionals.

Meet judges, filmmakers, and industry professionals. Q&A Opportunity: Filmmakers present for their screening can participate in a 5-minute Q&A .

Filmmakers present for their screening can participate in a . Media Coverage: Selected equestrian filmmakers will be interviewed by Diana De Rosa for both the TRIFF YouTube Channel and EQUUS Television Network.

Venues & Festival Background

Sunnydale Equestrian Screening Venue: A rustic, lodge-style venue hosting all equestrian film screenings and the Filmmakers & Ticket Holders Meet & Greet.

About Tryon International Film Festival

Founded in 2015, the Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) has grown into a premier cinematic event, attracting filmmakers and audiences from around the world. With a strong equestrian interest, TRIFF is located near the Tryon International Equestrian Center and has expanded its categories to include “Best Equestrian Film.” The festival is organized by the Polk County Film Initiative (PCFI), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting independent filmmaking.

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network (EQTVN) is the premier global destination for high-quality Equestrian and Equine-related content. EQTVN delivers news, on-the-scene reporting, documentaries, competitions, educational segments, and exclusive interviews with industry leaders. The network covers the world’s most important equestrian events and is available subscription-free on most Smart TV platforms, including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Samsung, and Roku.

Questions? Contact:

Diana De Rosa | 📞 516-848-4867 | ✉️ diana@equustelevision.net

| 📞 516-848-4867 | ✉️ diana@equustelevision.net Beau Menetre | ✉️ beau.menetre@gmail.com

If you or someone you know has an equestrian film, we encourage you to submit or reach out!

Media Contact:

John L. Barlett

johnbarlett@gmail.com