EQUUS Television to Collaborate with The Veterans Ranch to Champion Equine Therapy for Veterans

Wellington, FL – [7.24.24] In a remarkable collaboration, EQUUS Television has teamed up with The Veterans Ranch to highlight the incredible benefits of equine therapy for veterans. This partnership aims to spotlight the unique and healing bond between horses and veterans, promoting emotional well-being and aiding in community reintegration.

EQUUS Television, known for its extensive equestrian programming, will now feature the therapeutic initiatives of The Veterans Ranch. Viewers will gain valuable insights into the profound impact of equine therapy, witnessing how these majestic animals support veterans’ emotional recovery and resilience. Visit The Veterans Ranch HERE for more details about The Veteran’s Ranch

J.R. Smith, Founder of The Veterans Ranch, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “This collaboration with EQUUS Television is a crucial step in expanding our reach and helping more veterans find peace and strength through our programs. We believe in the healing power of horses and are excited to share our mission with a larger audience.” View this short feature on The Veteran’s Ranch Here: https://equustelevision.com/watch/3479

The programming will present real-life stories of veterans who have experienced the benefits of equine therapy, showcasing the positive transformations in their lives. By sharing these narratives, the partnership aims to attract more veterans to participate in the therapy sessions and to gain support from the equestrian community and beyond.

EQUUS Television’s CEO, John Barlett, commented, “We are honored to work with The Veterans Ranch. Our platform is dedicated to celebrating the equestrian world, and this collaboration allows us to support a worthy cause, helping those who have served our country.”

This partnership is expected to significantly increase the visibility of The Veterans Ranch’s work, potentially boosting donations and volunteer involvement. By leveraging EQUUS Television’s extensive reach, the collaboration aims to ensure that more veterans can access the therapeutic benefits of working with horses, fostering healing and new beginnings.

The collaboration between EQUUS Television and The Veterans Ranch goes beyond a simple partnership; it is a commitment to enhancing the lives of veterans through the powerful bond with horses. This initiative is poised to make a lasting impact, offering hope and healing to those who have served our nation.

EQUUS Television Network is available SUBSCRIPTION FREE on Amazon Fire, LG, ROKU, Samsung, Apple TV, STIRR, Dingo TV, iPhone, Android and streaming 24/7 at www.equustelevision.net. You can also download the app on your phone by visiting:

For additional photos and information, contact Diana De Rosa at +1 516-848-4867 (both USA & WhatsApp), diana@equustelevision.net.

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network is dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage of equestrian sports and news. Through exclusive interviews, in-depth reporting, and live event coverage, EQUUS Television Network brings the global equestrian community closer together, offering viewers around the world unparalleled access to the equestrian world.

For additional information, you can visit EQUUS on any of the social media networks, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Linkedin or YouTube

For additional photos and information, contact Diana De Rosa at +1 516-848-4867 (both USA & WhatsApp), diana@equustelevision.net.

Media Contact:

Diana De Rosa

diana@equustelevision.net

516-848-4867

EQUUS Television Network: www.equustelevision.net

EQTVN APPS: iOS App; Android App