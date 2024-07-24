Brooke USA Foundation Names Morgan Measey Volunteer of the Year for 2024

Lexington, KY – July 25, 2024 – Brooke USA Foundation proudly announces Morgan Measey as the Volunteer of the Year for 2024. Morgan has been an integral part of Brooke USA’s mission, bringing her love for horses, event planning, and philanthropy together to make a significant impact in the equestrian community. Due to her hard work, attention to detail and passion for the organization, Brooke USA is proud to name Morgan as the 2024 recipient.

Morgan is based year-round in Wellington, Fla., where she seamlessly blends her love for horses with her dedication to philanthropic endeavors. Her journey with Brooke USA began in 2016 when she attended one of the organization’s events and felt an immediate connection. Recognizing the importance of involving young adults in the equine welfare sector, Morgan has contributed her time and expertise to Brooke USA ever since, even founding the Brooke USA Young Professionals Committee in Wellington alongside fellow Brooke USA Advocate Ash Atkinson.

“I am incredibly honored to be named Volunteer of the Year by Brooke USA,” said Morgan. “Being part of this organization has been a rewarding experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to combine my passion for horses with my desire to make a difference in the world.”

As the founding chair of the Young Professionals Committee, Morgan aims to engage and inspire young adults to participate in philanthropic activities within the equestrian community. Under her leadership, the committee is working towards expanding Brooke USA’s Young Professionals events nationwide, fostering a new generation of advocates for equine welfare. To date, Morgan has planned two successful events in Wellington to kick-start the Young Professionals, ushering in more than 250 attendees to the National Polo Center in both 2023 and 2024 for the Sunset Watering Hole, complete with a silent auction, live entertainment, and carefully curated sponsors.

With a lifelong commitment to horses and philanthropy, Morgan’s contributions to Brooke USA have been invaluable. Her involvement in the Duke Nonprofit Management Program and her extensive experience in event planning have further enriched her ability to drive positive change within the organization.

“We are thrilled to recognize Morgan as our Volunteer of the Year for 2024,” said Kendall Bierer, Donor Relations Officer at Brooke USA Foundation. “Her passion, dedication, and leadership exemplify the values that define our organization. We are grateful for her continued support and look forward to the impact she will continue to make in the years to come.”

Volunteers are needed in every part of Brooke USA work – from helping at fundraising events and working booths to raising awareness and inputting names in our database and conducting online research. Brooke USA is grateful to its many volunteers and the organization is only able to continue its mission due to the dedication of its many supporters.

To learn more about Brooke USA and how to get involved, visit www.brookeusa.org. For more information about Brooke USA’s Young Professionals and how you can get involved, please visit www.brookeusa.org/young-professionals-committee.

About Brooke USA: The mission of Broke USA is to significantly improve the welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules, and the people they serve throughout Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and the Caribbean by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

