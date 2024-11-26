Farewell, Jim Norick Coliseum: A look at the 50th Anniversary of the AQHA World Championship Show

The last horse exited the Jim Norick Coliseum for the American Quarter Horse Association, finalizing the 50th anniversary of the AQHA World Championship Show.

We partied like it’s 1974 but now the lights have been dimmed for good for AQHA shows in the Jim Norick Coliseum. The 2024 Nutrena AQHA World Championship Show; AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); Adequan® Level 2 Championships; and AQHA Level 1 Champion of Champions marked the 50th Anniversary of the AQHA World Championship Show. To celebrate in style, a team of supportive sponsors contributed to make sure exhibitors had the experience of a lifetime. The 20-day event hosted parties and complimentary concourse beverages, provided increased purses and payouts, provided jackets and vests to top 10 placing exhibitors, and much more.

At A Glance

More than 9,300 entries, 20% more than 2023, and 344 first-time exhibitors, 23% increase in first time exhibitors from 2023 and 21% of the total exhibitors in 2024 were first timers, competed for 103 Nutrena AQHA world championships, 44 Adequan® Select world championships, 99 Adequan® Level 2 championships and 26 AQHA Level 1 Champion of Champions titles, plus, an increase in purse, prizes and recognition that included the return of championship jackets and vests awarded to top finishers in their respective classes.

344 first-time exhibitors experienced the Nutrena AQHA World Championship Show with Level 3 senior ranch riding being the largest class shown with 106 entries.

Top Awards

Superhorse: Sumac Gunnabeflashy owned by AQHA Professional Horsewoman Leslie Vagneur Lange of Greeley, Colorado, and shown by Lange and AQHA Professional Horseman Bud Lyon.

OKC Leading Owner: Josh Weakly of Shelbyville, Illinois The American Quarter Horse Journal Reserve Leading Owner: Dan Fox of Weatherford, Texas

All-Around Amateur: Katie Jo Jones of Charlotte, North Carolina, showing Im Extremelyschmancy

Select All-Around Amateur: Susan Wilson of Gainesville, Texas, showing Hez Blazin Trouble Gene Graves Super-Select Special Recognition: Karen Dean showing One More Whizkey

Ranching Heritage Top Horses: Amateur: This Cats Forever, bred by Garth and Amanda Gardiner of Lipan, Texas; owned by Jay and Wendy McLaughlin of Amarillo, Texas, and shown by Cutter McLaughlin of Amarillo, Texas. Select Amateur: Always Do, bred by the WT Waggoner Estate of Vernon, Texas; owned by Dana and Bob Avila of Scottsdale, Arizona, and shown by Dana Avila. Open : Sue C Royalty, bred by Richard A Jr. and Lori L. Wyman of Osceola, Nebraska; owned by Sherri and Phil Tearney of Louisburg, Kansas and shown by AQHA Professional Horseman J. D. Yates of Pueblo, Colorado.



View full results from classes.

Party Like Its 1974

While in OKC, exhibitors and guests enjoyed a variety of parties, receptions and special events including:

The 50 th anniversary reception highlighting exhibitors who have competed at the AQHA World Show since 1974

anniversary reception highlighting exhibitors who have competed at the AQHA World Show since 1974 The inaugural AQHA Ranch Horse Classic, brought to you by Platinum Performance

Wrangler Day, a special event where the Association recognized the 2025 AQHA Team Wrangler members

Wrangler Women of Influence reception honoring women who have changed the landscape of AQHA

7 th AQHA Pleasure Versatility Challenge, brought to you by Super Sires

AQHA Pleasure Versatility Challenge, brought to you by Super Sires NEW Behind-the-Scenes Tour showing the inner workings of producing a world championship level event

Nutrena Ride the Pattern clinics happened throughout the show raising over $9,700 for the Professional Horsemen’s Crisis Fund with Nutrena generously matching contributions raised during the show

And other fan favorite events. View a full slate of the special events that were held.

Coverage and Engagement

Viewers from around the world followed the action at the Nutrena AQHA World with audience members from all 50 US states plus Washington D.C. and the Virgin Islands, 11 provinces and territories of Canada and 51 international countries.

Peak viewing included the AQHA Ranch Horse Classic with over 2,500 viewers and the AQHA Pleasure Versatility Challenge with over 27,000 viewers.

If you were unable to attend the show or missed the free live webcast, be sure to check out all of the official results and winning runs at www.aqha.com/worldshow where you can relive record-setting moments from the Jim Norick and Adequan® Performance arenas.

About the Show

The Nutrena AQHA World, Adequan® Select World and Adequan® Level 2 Championships are the premier events in the equine industry for amateur, Select and open exhibitors. The show includes Level 3 and Adequan® Level 2 classes, as well as AQHA Level 1 Champion of Champions classes. The shows featured over three weeks of exciting competition, educational opportunities and a bountiful trade show. For more information, visit www.aqha.com/worldshow.

For more information visit www.aqha.com/news

